Surge Energy Inc. announces second quarter financial and operating results; and corporate update

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

More particularly, this press release contains statements concerning: the ability of management to protect stakeholder’s capital; projected decrease in the Company’s net debt in 2H/20; potential worldwide decline in oil production; 2020 forward strip oil prices; management’s expectations and plans with respect to the development of its assets and the timing thereof; Surge’s assets and performance, the characteristics thereof, and the potential for shareholders to benefit from such assets; drilling inventory of Surge; possession by Surge of certain key operational indicia of highly successful oil companies; Surge’s operational and financial flexibility for the balance of 2020; the ability of Surge to maximize corporate cash flows; Surge’s declared focus and primary goals; the impacts of COVID-19 on our business and measures taken in response thereto; the societal, economic and governmental response to COVID-19; the continued participation and exploration by Surge in all applicable Government assistance programs relating to COVID-19, and additional funding expected to be received by Surge as a result of such programs; Surge’s continued commitment to ESG initiatives; Surge’s capital expenditure program and its flexibility to make adjustments thereto; Surge’s current and potential production curtailments and its ability to restart such production; Surge’s cost reduction efforts and the anticipated results and benefits therefrom; commodity prices and management’s ability to react to changes thereto; Surge’s risk management program; Surge’s hedging program and the characteristics thereof; the ability of Surge to continue to execute attractive hedges for 2020/2021; the select working-over of wells by Surge; and the suspension of Surge’s dividend and the timing for reimplementation.

The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Surge, including expectations and assumptions the performance of existing wells and success obtained in drilling new wells; anticipated expenses, cash flow and capital expenditures; the application of regulatory and royalty regimes; prevailing commodity prices and economic conditions; development and completion activities; the performance of new wells; the successful implementation of waterflood programs; the availability of and performance of facilities and pipelines; the geological characteristics of Surge’s properties; the successful application of drilling, completion and seismic technology; the determination of decommissioning liabilities; prevailing weather conditions; exchange rates; licensing requirements; the impact of completed facilities on operating costs; the availability and costs of capital, labour and services; and the creditworthiness of industry partners.

Although Surge believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Surge can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the condition of the global economy, including trade, public health (including the impact of COVID-19) and other geopolitical risks; risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks); commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations and constraint in the availability of services, adverse weather or break-up conditions; uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; and failure to obtain the continued support of the lenders under Surge’s bank line as a result of fluctuating commodity prices and reserve determinations by the lenders or otherwise.

Certain of these risks are set out in more detail in Surge’s AIF dated March 9, 2020 and in Surge’s MD&A for the period ended December 31, 2019, both of which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Surge undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Oil and Gas Advisories

The term “boe” means barrel of oil equivalent on the basis of 1 boe to 6,000 cubic feet of natural gas. Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 1 boe for 6,000 cubic feet of natural gas is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. “Boe/d” and “boepd” mean barrel of oil equivalent per day. “Bbl” means barrel of oil. “Bopd” and “bbl/d” means barrels of oil per day. “NGLs” means natural gas liquids.

This press release contains certain oil and gas metrics and defined terms which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar metrics/terms presented by other issuers and may differ by definition and application.

Original Oil in Place (“OOIP”) means Discovered Petroleum Initially In Place (“DPIIP”). DPIIP is derived by Surge’s internal Qualified Reserve Evaluators (“QRE”) and prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluations Handbook (“COGEH”). DPIIP, as defined in COGEH, is that quantity of petroleum that is estimated, as of a given date, to be contained in known accumulations prior to production. The recoverable portion of DPIIP includes production, reserves and Resources Other Than Reserves (ROTR). OOIP/DPIIP and potential recovery rate estimates are based on current recovery technologies. There is significant uncertainty as to the ultimate recoverability and commercial viability of any of the resource associated with OOIP/DPIIP, and as such a recovery project cannot be defined for a volume of OOIP/DPIIP at this time. “Internally estimated” means an estimate that is derived by Surge’s internal QRE’s and prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities. All internal estimates contained in this new release have been prepared effective as of Jan 1, 2020.

Drilling Inventory

This press release discloses drilling locations in two categories: (i) booked locations; and (ii) unbooked locations. Booked locations are proved locations and probable locations derived from an internal evaluation using standard practices as prescribed in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluations Handbook and account for drilling locations that have associated proved and/or probable reserves, as applicable.

Unbooked locations are internal estimates based on prospective acreage and assumptions as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. Unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves or resources. Unbooked locations have been identified by Surge’s internal certified Engineers and Geologists (who are also Qualified Reserve Evaluators) as an estimation of our multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production and reserves information. There is no certainty that the Company will drill all unbooked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production. The drilling locations on which the Company actually drills wells will ultimately depend upon the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. While certain of the unbooked drilling locations have been de-risked by drilling existing wells in relative close proximity to such unbooked drilling locations, the majority of other unbooked drilling locations are farther away from existing wells where management has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and therefore there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production.

The Company’s Sparky core area has 184 net booked locations, of which 137 net are Proved locations and 47 net are Probable locations based on 2019YE reserves.

The Company has 9 net Montney booked locations, of which 8 net are Proved locations and 1 net Probable location based on 2019YE reserves.

Surge’s internally used type curves were constructed using a representative, factual and balanced analog data set, as of January 1, 2020. All locations were risked appropriately, and EUR’s were measured against OOIP estimates to ensure a reasonable recovery factor was being achieved based on the respective spacing assumption. Other assumptions, such as capital, operating expenses, wellhead offsets, land encumbrances, working interests and NGL yields were all reviewed, updated and accounted for on a well by well basis by Surge’s Qualifies Reserve Evaluators. All type curves fully comply with Part 5.8 of the Companion Policy 51 – 101CP. Sparky well economics of a 145% risked rate of return (undiscounted) @ $45 WTI, assume 113 mboe EUR per well, $1.15 MM/well (Drill, Complete, Equip & Tie-in), and a $25/boe netback.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain secondary financial measures in this press release – namely, “adjusted funds flow”, “adjusted funds flow per share”, “net debt”, “net operating expenses”, “operating netback”, and “adjusted funds flow per boe” are not prescribed by GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are included because management uses the information to analyze business performance, cash flow generated from the business, leverage and liquidity, resulting from the Company’s principal business activities and it may be useful to investors on the same basis. None of these measures are used to enhance the Company’s reported financial performance or position. The non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. They are common in the reports of other companies but may differ by definition and application. All non-GAAP financial measures used in this document are defined below:

Adjusted Funds Flow & Adjusted Funds Flow per Share

The Company adjusts cash flow from operating activities in calculating adjusted funds flow for changes in non-cash working capital, decommissioning expenditures and cash settled transaction and other costs. Management believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these items involves a high degree of discretion and as such may not be useful for evaluating Surge’s cash flows.

Changes in non-cash working capital are a result of the timing of cash flows related to accounts receivable and accounts payable, which management believes reduces comparability between periods. Management views decommissioning expenditures predominately as a discretionary allocation of capital, with flexibility to determine the size and timing of decommissioning programs to achieve greater capital efficiencies and as such, costs may vary between periods. Transaction and other costs represent expenditures associated with acquisitions, which management believes do not reflect the ongoing cash flows of the business, and as such reduces comparability. Each of these expenditures, due to their nature, are not considered principal business activities and vary between periods, which management believes reduces comparability.

Adjusted funds flow per share is calculated using the same weighted average basic and diluted shares used in calculating income per share.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities to adjusted funds flow and adjusted funds flow per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ($000s except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flow from operating activities 2,970 45,807 46,108 74,715 Change in non-cash working capital 5,733 3,126 (9,015) 14,168 Decommissioning expenditures 151 1,111 1,691 2,818 Cash settled transaction and other costs — 698 98 892 Adjusted funds flow $ 8,854 $ 50,742 $ 38,882 $ 92,593 Per share – basic $ 0.03 $ 0.16 $ 0.12 $ 0.30

Net Debt

There is no comparable measure in accordance with IFRS for net debt. Net debt is calculated as bank debt plus the liability component of the convertible debentures plus or minus working capital, however, excluding the fair value of financial contracts, decommissioning obligations and lease and other obligations. This metric is used by management to analyze the level of debt in the Company including the impact of working capital, which varies with timing of settlement of these balances.

Net Operating Expenses

As at ($000s) Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Bank debt (306,549) (305,804) (319,503) Accounts receivable 27,503 29,738 38,310 Prepaid expenses and deposits 5,828 4,672 8,113 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (33,782) (43,718) (47,771) Convertible debentures (69,907) (69,295) (67,552) Dividends payable — (279) (2,617) Total $ (376,907) $ (384,686) $ (391,020)

Net operating expenses are determined by deducting processing and other revenue primarily generated by processing third party volumes at processing facilities where the Company has an ownership interest. It is common in the industry to earn third party processing revenue on facilities where the entity has a working interest in the infrastructure asset. Under IFRS this source of funds is required to be reported as revenue. However, the Company’s principal business is not that of a midstream entity whose activities are dedicated to earning processing and other infrastructure payments. Where the Company has excess capacity at one of its facilities, it will look to process third party volumes as a means to reduce the cost of operating/owning the facility. As such, third party processing revenue is netted against operating costs in the MD&A.

Operating Netback & Adjusted Funds Flow Netback

Operating netback and adjusted funds flow per boe for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 are calculated on a per unit basis as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ($000s) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Petroleum and natural gas revenue 30,505 107,665 94,211 205,533 Processing and other income 1,112 783 2,832 1,257 Royalties (3,215) (13,788) (11,720) (24,849) Realized gain (loss) on commodity and FX contracts 15,464 (2,537) 28,973 (3,253) Operating expenses (23,706) (28,297) (51,905) (58,210) Transportation expenses (2,641) (2,616) (5,687) (6,479) Operating netback 17,519 61,210 56,704 113,999 G&A expense (3,102) (3,652) (6,518) (7,122) Interest expense (5,563) (6,816) (11,304) (14,284) Adjusted funds flow 8,854 50,742 38,882 92,593 Barrels of oil equivalent (boe) 1,557,700 1,960,535 3,410,114 3,907,211 Operating netback ($ per boe) $ 11.25 $ 31.24 $ 16.63 $ 29.17 Adjusted funds flow ($ per boe) $ 5.69 $ 25.90 $ 11.41 $ 23.69

