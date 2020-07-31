Business Rebound – Challenges and opportunities for O&G post-COVID-19

COVID-19 has caused significant disruption to many industries across Canada, but for the O&G industry, layering the pandemic on top of historic market volatility has created some unique challenges for business owners.
In this second installment of BDO’s Business Rebound Webinar Series, our expert panel will focus on business resiliency in the O&G sector to discuss:
- Challenges and opportunities in the post-COVID-19 landscape
- M&A risks to consider
- The current restructuring environment; example scenarios with actionable strategies.
PRESENTERS:
- Jervis Rodrigues, Partner, Western Advisory Service Leader, BDO Canada
- Justin Friesen, Partner, National Oil and Gas Leader, BDO Canada
- Adam Mallon, Partner, Western Canadian M&A Leader, BDO Canada
- Marc Kelly, Partner, Financial Recovery Services, BDO Canada