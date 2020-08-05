Pipestone Energy Corp. announces a $70 Million convertible preferred share financing transaction to fund an accelerated development plan, and announces its annual and special meeting of shareholders













CALGARY, Alberta – Pipestone Energy Corp. (“Pipestone Energy” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into subscription agreements with Riverstone V EMEA Holdings Cooperatief U.A. (“Riverstone”), GMT Capital Corp. (“GMT Capital”), and GMT Exploration Company LLC (“GMT Exploration” and collectively with Riverstone and GMT Capital, the “Investors”) in respect of the financing (the “Financing”).

Pursuant to the terms of the subscription agreements, the Investors have agreed to acquire convertible preferred shares (the “CP Shares”) in the Company with an initial liquidation preference of $70 million (the “Liquidation Preference”), equivalent to 70,000 CP Shares. The CP Shares have a conversion price of $0.85 per Common Share (the “Conversion Price”), and have a term of five years. The CP Shares were sold at a price of $970 per share, and entitle the Investors to an annual dividend of 6.5% per year that is payable quarterly in-kind, or in cash after 2 years from issuance, at the sole option of Pipestone Energy. At close, the expected proceeds to Pipestone Energy are approximately $67 million, net of anticipated transaction costs.

“This financing is an exceptional opportunity for Pipestone Energy, providing the Company with the necessary capital to accelerate development activities in the fall of 2020” said Paul Wanklyn, President and CEO of Pipestone Energy. “Pipestone can deliver attractive full-cycle returns at US$40+ WTI. The accelerated development program brings forward value and materially increases our future free cash flow generation capability. The significant financing commitment by our largest existing investors speaks to the high-quality nature of Pipestone’s assets, as well as the support for our business plan and team.”

Description of the Financing

The CP Shares are, subject to certain conditions, convertible into common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a conversion price of $0.85 per Common Share, subject to customary adjustments. After two years, if among other things, the closing price of the Common Shares is above 200% of the Conversion Price for 20 days over a 30-day trading period, the CP Shares will automatically convert into Common Shares at the Conversion Price. The Conversion Price represents a 70% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on August 4, 2020, the last trading day prior to entering into the subscription agreements. Holders of the CP Shares will be entitled to vote on all shareholder matters alongside existing holders of the Common Shares on an “as-converted” basis. Post the Financing, the CP Shares will represent approximately 30% of Pipestone Energy’s pro forma shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis. After the five year term the CP Shares will automatically convert into Common Shares at either the Conversion Price, if the Common Shares are trading at a price in excess of the Conversion Price or, otherwise, at a price based on the previous 20-day volume weighted average share price multiplied by 95%.

While the CP Shares will not be listed on any stock exchange, the Company has applied to reserve the underlying Common Shares issuable upon conversion of the CP Shares for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and received conditional approval. Final listing approval from the TSXV is subject to the satisfaction of certain filing requirements by the Company.

Closing of the Financing is subject to shareholder approval, including (i) a majority of not less than 66⅔ percent of votes cast in person or by proxy and (ii) a “majority of the minority” vote to be held in accordance with Policy 5.9 of the TSX-V and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.

The Company’s board of directors, on recommendation from an independent committee of directors, has determined that the Financing is in the best interest of the Company and, after receiving advice from its financial and legal advisors, has unanimously approved the Financing. In addition, the Company’s three largest shareholders, Canadian Non-Operated Resources L.P. (“CNOR”), GMT Capital and GMT Exploration, have entered into voting support agreements to support the Financing. CNOR holds approximately 54.5% of the outstanding Common Shares. GMT Capital and GMT Exploration collectively own approximately 13.8% of the outstanding Common Shares.

The shareholder vote will be held at Pipestone Energy’s Annual General and Special Meeting to be held on September 14, 2020 at 2:30pm (Calgary time) at the Calgary Petroleum Club (McMurray Room). Further details about the Financing and other annual and special items of business will be described in a management information circular to be mailed to the shareholders on or about August 17, 2020.

At closing of the Financing, the Company will enter into: (i) a registration rights agreement with Riverstone and GMT Capital that provides customary demand and piggy-back registration rights and (ii) nomination agreements with Riverstone and GMT Capital that provide for certain director nomination rights.

Strategic Rationale of the Financing

Highly Economic Drilling Inventory at Current Commodity Prices

º The Company has reduced drilling and completion costs approximately by 40% since early 2019

º New wells are expected to generate an IRR of approximately 50% and deliver a payout of less than 2 years on a half-cycle basis at US$40 WTI

º Installed infrastructure capacity supports production growth from 17,000 boe/d currently to approximately 34,000 – 38,000 boe/d average in 2022

º Minimal infrastructure capital required to further optimize and de-bottleneck to 40,000 boe/d of capacity

º Significant capital investment by Pipestone Energy through a continuous drilling and completion program should result in optimized corporate returns

º The Company expects to generate $75 million in annual free cash flow above maintenance capital in 2022+ at US$44 WTI or $115 million at US$50 WTI

º Peer leading production and cash flow per share growth and leading net debt to cash flow

º Execution of the growth plan through 2022 is expected to position Pipestone Energy as one of the larger condensate-rich Montney focused producers

Attractive Financing Terms for Pipestone Energy and its Shareholders

º Conversion Price is an attractive premium to current common share trading price

º Execution of Pipestone Energy’s accelerated development plan is expected to generate higher per share metrics on a fully diluted basis than the status quo at current commodity prices

º Materially enhances the financial liquidity available to the Company

Credit Facility

In conjunction with the Financing, the Company has re-confirmed and executed an amendment (the “Amendment”) to its $225 million reserve-based lending facility (the “Credit Facility”) with its corporate banking syndicate, consisting of National Bank Financial Inc., Bank of Montreal, ATB Financial, and Canadian Western Bank. In light of the significant equity capital injection and accelerated capital plan, the banking syndicate has agreed to forgo the normal fall borrowing base review with the next redetermination scheduled for May 2021. In addition, the previously imposed capital spending restrictions from the June 2020 re-determination have been removed, and Pipestone Energy has committed to implement a robust hedging program with respect to expected condensate volumes through calendar 2021.

On July 16, 2020, Pipestone Energy also closed on a $15 million unsecured letter of credit facility under Export Development Canada’s performance security guarantee (“PSG”) program. The Company has transferred its ~$14 million letters of credit from its Credit Facility to the PSG facility, further enhancing the liquidity available under the Credit Facility.

Pro Forma Liquidity and Net Debt

As at June 30, 2020, the Company had $183 million drawn on its Credit Facility, excluding letters of credit, and a $13 million working capital deficit, for a combined net debt of approximately $196 million. Pro forma, including net proceeds of $67 million from the Financing, Pipestone Energy will have net debt of approximately $129 million and approximately $109 million of available capacity remaining on its Credit Facility.

Operations Update

Throughout Q2 2020, Pipestone Energy actively managed its production in response to increased volatility in crude oil prices and condensate differentials that prevailed during the quarter. Specifically, condensate production was optimized month to month by shutting in the seven well 6-24 pad during May and gradually bringing it back on in response to improved pricing during June. Production for the quarter averaged approximately 16,700 boe/d, based on field estimates for June 2020, which was comprised of 43% liquids (including 29% condensate), and 57% natural gas. The Company benefited from strong plant run-times at both the Keyera Wapiti Gas Plant and Tidewater Pipestone Gas Plant during the quarter of ~96% (compared to ~70% during Q1 2020). The Company has significant incremental production capability with six wells recently completed and tied-in on the 6-30 pad. The wells on this pad are being tested during July and August, and are expected to be brought on-stream permanently by Q4 2020.

Accelerated Development Plan

Contingent on closing the Financing, Pipestone Energy will be increasing its 2020 capital guidance from $60 million to $110 million. In September 2020, the Company expects to utilize two rigs to drill six wells on its 3-12 pad, which will be completed in November and available for production by year-end. On the 8-15 pad, one rig will drill four additional wells starting in November 2020, which are expected to be completed and brought on-stream during Q1 2021.

In 2021, the Company plans to undertake a continuous drilling program, utilizing up to two rigs along the North-South gathering system. The program will be designed to optimize the infrastructure capital spent to date. In 2021, Pipestone Energy aims to bring 28 – 32 new wells on production, anticipates capital spending to be ~$210 million (90% of which will be on drilling, completion, and equip & tie-in costs) and expects to produce between 24,000 – 26,000 boe/d.

2020 – 2021 Development Map

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ddf379f2-d36e-45e7-b634-2a34a7536584

Expected Development Activity Summary

# Wells Drilled # Wells Completed # of New Wells on Production 2019 Actuals 10 16 20 H1 2020 Actuals 6 6 12 H2 2020 Forecast 10 6 – 2021 Forecast 30 – 36 30 – 36 28 – 32

3 Year Corporate Growth Trajectory (1)

2020 2021 2022 Full Year Production (boe/d) 16,000 – 17,000 24,000 – 26,000 34,000 – 38,000 Cash Flow ($MM)(2)(3) $40 $135 $205 Capex ($MM)(4) $110 $210 $215 YE Net Debt ($MM)(3) $180 $255 $265 LTM Debt / CF (x) 4.5x 1.8x 1.3x

3 year plan derived by utilizing, among other assumptions, historical Pipestone Energy production performance and current capital and operating cost assumptions held flat for illustration only. Budgets and forecast beyond 2020 have not been finalized and are subject to a variety of factors. Maximum total draw on the Company’s Credit Facility in the forecasts shown would be less than C$225MM. Price assumptions: Rem. 2020 = US$40 WTI; $1.90 AECO; $0.74 CAD | 2021 = US$42 WTI; $2.25 AECO; $0.74 CAD | 2022 = US$44 WTI; $2.25 AECO; $0.74 CAD. See “Advisory Regarding non-GAAP Measures”. Forecast represents the mid-points of the anticipated production ranges. Net Debt excludes Convertible Preferred Shares as no cash liability and includes Working Capital Deficit. Capex includes all anticipated DCE&T, infrastructure and other capital expenditures, but excludes capitalized G&A. 2020 CAPEX increased from $60 million previously.

The Company anticipates that the accelerated H2 2020 and 2021E development activity that will be undertaken as a direct result of the Financing will position Pipestone Energy to fill in-field infrastructure and generate significant free cash flow above maintenance requirements by YE 2022 at US$44 WTI, while maintaining significant liquidity and a conservative leverage profile.

Risk Management

The Company will continue its robust commodity price hedging program to reduce the volatility in expected future cash flow relative to the forecast capital expenditures. Currently for full year 2021, Pipestone Energy has ~30,000 GJ/d of AECO natural gas hedged at a weighted-average price of C$2.28/GJ and ~2,250 bbl/d of Canadian Dollar WTI hedged at a weighted-average price of C$56.37/bbl.

Advisors

Peters & Co. Limited, National Bank Financial, BMO Capital Markets, and ATB Capital Markets are acting as private placement advisors to Pipestone Energy with respect to the Financing. Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP is acting as Pipestone Energy’s legal advisor.

Q2 2020 Financial Statements and Conference Call

Second quarter results are expected to be released before market open on August 12th, 2020. A conference call has been scheduled for August 12th, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time (11:00 a.m. Easter Daylight Time) for interested investors, analysts, brokers, and media representatives.

Conference Call Details:

Toll-Free: (866) 953-0776

International: (630) 652-5852

Conference ID: 3775111

Pipestone Energy Corp.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company with its head office located in Calgary, Alberta. The company is focused on developing its pure-play condensate-rich Montney asset in the Pipestone area near Grande Prairie. Pipestone Energy is committed to building long term value for our shareholders and values the partnerships that it is developing within its operating community. Pipestone Energy shares trade under the symbol PIPE on the TSX Venture Exchange. For more information, visit www.pipestonecorp.com .