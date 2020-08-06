Jupiter reports second quarter 2020 results and revises guidance

Jupiter’s second quarter financial results have been posted to the investor portal on the Company website and updated 2020 guidance has also been posted on the Company website. The Company will be hosting a conference call to discuss results on August 7, 2020.
Conference Call
|
Date:
|
Friday, August 7, 2020
|
Time:
|
9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET)
|
Dial-in Numbers:
|
Local – Toronto: 416-764-8609
|
Toll Free – North America: 888-390-0605
About Jupiter
Jupiter is an independent Calgary-based energy company with an operations office in Grande Cache, Alberta. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and production of unconventional liquids-rich natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. For more information visit: www.jupiterresources.com.