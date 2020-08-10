Today, Fuelled, the leading and most credible energy equipment marketplace, announces new agreements and provides operational updates













New Agreements

Fuelled has signed several new agreements in North America as well as overseas. These agreements have been executed with exploration and production companies as well as services companies and cataloging of the equipment is currently underway. With this, Fuelled has expanded its breadth of consignment equipment to include drilling tools and equipment well suited for cryptocurrency, agriculture, mining, and forestry applications.

Fuelled will be providing regular updates on available equipment on its website at www.fuelled.com as well as on social media, including LinkedIn.

Operational Updates

In the first half of 2020, Fuelled has been successful in completing transactions for over 20 supply side clients. “While 2020 has had it’s challenges, we are pleased with the level of activity we are seeing considering the current state of commodity prices and world economies” said Ajay Singh, VP of Fuelled. “We believe that our business model backed by our strong platform and brand is positioned well for both buyers and sellers during times of volatility”

Fuelled had previously announced its strategy and vision to further grow its worldwide presence. With that, Fuelled is pleased to update that in the first half of 2020, the corporation has been successful closing transactions with equipment and services in the US, Canada, Colombia, Kuwait and Afghanistan. Fuelled has also been successful in growing its international base of equipment, with equipment now available in the US, Canada, Mexico, and India. “We are thrilled to be able to fulfill these international equipment requirements. Not only does this satisfy needs for our buyers and sellers, but we are also having a positive impact on the environment with the re-use of equipment, reducing the carbon footprint of these projects” said Singh.

Earlier this year, Fuelled launched it’s own appraisal service, www.fuelledappraisals.com. The company is pleased to update that it has completed several large appraisals both domestically and internationally. “We believe that we are uniquely positioned to provide quick, objective and data driven appraisals for banks, insurance companies and others who are requiring professional and accurate appraisal services” commented Singh.

Lastly, Fuelled would like to thank its buyers, sellers and vendors around the world. “2020 has been unbelievably challenging and we are ever grateful for the trust and confidence our stakeholders continue to put in us” said Raj Singh, President of Fuelled. Singh continued, “Regardless of the times, we will always stay true to our core values of Family, Integrity, Transparency and Fun and will continue to deliver an Amazon like experience for the sale of heavy equipment around the world. I would also like to thank our employees for their resiliency during this time while keeping a keen focus on health and safety. Making sure our people go home safe is my number one priority and I am very proud of our safety record which includes zero recordable incidents”

About Fuelled

Fuelled Energy Marketing Inc. The Calgary-based technology company operates two online marketplace platforms and an energy equipment appraisal company; Fuelled: an exclusive sales consignment platform, ARMOUREE: a subscription-based inventory management and cataloguing platform and Fuelled Appraisals: a modern, data-driven appraisal company. Fuelled Energy Marketing Inc. launched in 2013. You can follow Fuelled on LinkedIn and Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact Raj Singh at 1-855-FUELLED (383-5533)