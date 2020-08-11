Pieridae Energy CEO Alfred Sorensen discusses, with NGW editor-in-chief William Powell and Americas Editor Dale Lunan, his aspirations for an eastern Canadian LNG export terminal to serve markets in Europe and elsewhere.
LISTEN: In a Nutshell podcast: Canada’s east coast LNG aspirations
Pieridae Energy CEO Alfred Sorensen discusses, with NGW editor-in-chief William Powell and Americas Editor Dale Lunan, his aspirations for an eastern Canadian LNG export terminal to serve markets in Europe and elsewhere.