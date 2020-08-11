BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Aug. 11 INTERMEDIATE SALESFORCE DEVELOPER – (CAT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
Aug. 10 Field Operations Maintenance Manager TC Energy Fort McMurray
Aug. 10 Full Stack Developer Brunel Calgary
Aug. 9 Manager, Legal Operations TC Energy Calgary
Aug. 7 Senior IT Infrastructure Analyst Vertex Sherwood Park
Aug. 7 Sales and Marketing Coordinator Brunel Calgary
Aug. 6 Maintenance Planner Brunel Vancouver
Aug. 5 Business Analyst, IT PetroChina Canada Calgary
Aug. 5 Leak Detection and Repair Technician Vertex Sherwood Park
Aug. 4 Manager, Corporate Communications TC Energy Calgary
Aug. 4 Manager, Human Resources Governance TC Energy Calgary
