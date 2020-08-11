New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Aug. 11
|INTERMEDIATE SALESFORCE DEVELOPER – (CAT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Aug. 10
|Field Operations Maintenance Manager
|TC Energy
|Fort McMurray
|Aug. 10
|Full Stack Developer
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Aug. 9
|Manager, Legal Operations
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Aug. 7
|Senior IT Infrastructure Analyst
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Aug. 7
|Sales and Marketing Coordinator
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Aug. 6
|Maintenance Planner
|Brunel
|Vancouver
|Aug. 5
|Business Analyst, IT
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Aug. 5
|Leak Detection and Repair Technician
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Aug. 4
|Manager, Corporate Communications
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Aug. 4
|Manager, Human Resources Governance
|TC Energy
|Calgary