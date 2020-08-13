Pan Orient Energy Corp. 2020 second quarter financial & operating results

CALGARY, AB – Pan Orient Energy Corp. (“Pan Orient” or the “Company”) (TSXV: POE) reports 2020 second quarter consolidated financial and operating results. Please note that all amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and BOPD refers to barrels of oil per day.

Commenting today on Pan Orient’s 2020 second quarter results, President and CEO Jeff Chisholm stated: “Despite the challenging financial and operating environment experienced in 2020, the Company has completed the drilling of two potential new pool oil discoveries and one successful L53-DD oilfield appraisal well while staying within the bounds of cash flow generated from Thailand oil production. Further, the Company remains in a strong financial position with $31.4 million in working capital and non-current deposits (combined Canada and Thailand) at the end of the second quarter.”

HIGHLIGHTS

Thailand ( net to Pan Orient’s 50.01% equity interest in the Thailand Joint Venture)

2020 drilling program with seven wells to date: The L53-DD6ST2 appraisal well in the L53-DD field encountered an estimated combined 16.5 meters of possible oil pay as interpreted in the BB/CC and AA2 sandstones. The well was placed on production February 11 th and added, net to Pan Orient’s 50.01% equity interest, 188 BOPD in the first quarter and 181 BOPD in the second quarter. The L53-AA2 exploration well represented a potential new pool discovery, outside the recently approved L53 South AA Production Area, with an estimated combined 11.0 meters of possible oil pay as interpreted in the AA and SH1 sandstones with testing pending. The L53-AA1 exploration well and the L53-AAST1 sidetrack exploration well were abandoned after failing to encounter oil bearing sands. The L53-BB1ST1 exploration well drilled in June encountered an estimated combined 10.6 meters of possible oil pay as interpreted in the AA/SH1, AA2 and BB sandstones with testing pending. The L53-DD8 well drilled in July encountered an estimated combined 19.3 meters of oil pay as interpreted in the AA, BB and CC sandstones. The L53-DD7 appraisal well is currently drilling. Once the rig has completed the drilling of L53-DD7, well completions will be run on L53-DD8, L53-BB1ST1 and (if warranted) L53-DD7 and production/testing will commence immediately thereafter, and include the L53-AA2 exploration well.

Net to Pan Orient’s 50.01% equity interest in the Thailand Joint Venture, oil sales from Concession L53 in the first half of 2020 were 1,123 BOPD, with 932 BOPD from the L53-DD field.

Adjusted funds flow from operations of $5.7 million in the first half of 2020 with $2.0 million ( $20.91 per barrel) in the second quarter and $3.7 million ( $34.11 per barrel) in the first quarter. The realized price of Concession L53 crude oil averaged 98% of the Brent reference price in the first half of 2020 and the Brent reference price has partially recovered from US$18.38 in April 2020 to US$40.27 in June 2020 and US$44.50 as at August 11 th .

in the first half of 2020 with ( per barrel) in the second quarter and ( per barrel) in the first quarter. The realized price of Concession L53 crude oil averaged 98% of the Brent reference price in the first half of 2020 and the Brent reference price has partially recovered from in to in and as at . Despite weak oil prices, Thailand had adjusted funds flow from operations of $5.7 million in the first half of 2020 to fund $5.2 million of Thailand exploration and development activities. In addition, the Thailand Joint Venture paid a $4.3 million dividend to Pan Orient in January 2020 and Pan Orient’s share of working capital and long-term deposits in Thailand at June 30, 2020 was $6.6 million .

Indonesia East Jabung Production Sharing Contract ( Pan Orient is non-operator with a 49% ownership interest)

The operator of the East Jabung Production Sharing Contract (“PSC”) provided notice to the Government of Indonesia in January 2020 of withdrawal from the East Jabung PSC and is determining final steps to be taken for formal approval of the expiry from the GOI, including reclamation requirements. Pan Orient is withdrawing from operations in Indonesia and the office in Jakarta was closed March 31, 2020 .

in of withdrawal from the East Jabung PSC and is determining final steps to be taken for formal approval of the expiry from the GOI, including reclamation requirements. Pan Orient is withdrawing from operations in and the office in was closed . Activities of the Company in Indonesia are reported in 2020 as discontinued operations. For the first half of 2020, discontinued operations in Indonesia were $157 thousand of G&A expense, $155 thousand in realized and unrealized foreign exchange losses on currency exchange rates since the end of 2019 and a $672 thousand recovery of exploration expense resulting from adjustment of previously booked capital expenditures at the East Jabung PSC.

Sawn Lake (Operated by Andora Energy Corporation, in which Pan Orient has a 71.8% ownership)

With the significantly lower prices for heavy oil and bitumen, and the associated deterioration in the economics for commercial expansion at Sawn Lake, there is no expected commercial development at Sawn Lake in the current market. As a result, the Company reported a non-cash net impairment charge of $80.2 million on Sawn Lake Exploration and Evaluation assets at March 31, 2020 .

on Sawn Lake Exploration and Evaluation assets at . After the impairment of Sawn Lake recorded at March 31, 2020 , no operating expenses or G&A are capitalized. In the second quarter of 2020, Pan Orient reports operating expense of $63 thousand associated with the Sawn Lake suspended SAGD facility and wellpair.

, no operating expenses or G&A are capitalized. In the second quarter of 2020, Pan Orient reports operating expense of associated with the Sawn Lake suspended SAGD facility and wellpair. On July 13, 2020 Andora surrendered a 100% owned oil sands lease (nine sections) which was not prospective and for which no contingent resources had been assigned in the September 30, 2019 Contingent Resources Report.

Corporate

Total corporate adjusted funds flow from operations (including Pan Orient’s 50.01% equity interest in the Thailand Joint Venture) of $5.6 million ( $0.10 per share) in the first half of 2020, with $1.2 million ( $0.02 per share) in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease from $4.4 million ( $0.08 per share) in the first quarter of 2020 is largely due to lower crude oil prices in Thailand , foreign exchange loss of $0.9 million in Canada on cash holdings denominated in US dollars, and partially offset by a $0.7 million recovery of impairment expenses previously recorded for Indonesia .

( per share) in the first half of 2020, with ( per share) in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease from ( per share) in the first quarter of 2020 is largely due to lower crude oil prices in , foreign exchange loss of in on cash holdings denominated in US dollars, and partially offset by a recovery of impairment expenses previously recorded for . The loss attributable to common shareholders for the first half of 2020 was $58.2 million ( $1.09 loss per share), primarily resulting from a net $57.6 million impairment charge for the Sawn Lake, Alberta Exploration and Evaluation assets at March 31, 2020 . The loss attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was $1.0 million ( $0.02 loss per share).

( loss per share), primarily resulting from a net impairment charge for the Sawn Lake, Alberta Exploration and Evaluation assets at . The loss attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 was ( loss per share). The normal course issuer bid for the period of May 16, 2019 to May 16, 2020 expired during the second quarter. Pan Orient had repurchased 2,190,900 common shares at an average price of $0.78 per share, with 1,536,500 common shares repurchased in 2020 at an average price of $0.59 per share.

to expired during the second quarter. Pan Orient had repurchased 2,190,900 common shares at an average price of per share, with 1,536,500 common shares repurchased in 2020 at an average price of per share. Pan Orient renewed the normal course issuer bid and is authorized to purchase, for cancellation, up to 4,228,734 of its common shares (10% of the public float) during the period of May 21, 2020 to May 20, 2021 . To date, Pan Orient has repurchased 785,000 common shares at an average price of $0.67 per share. As at August 11, 2020 there are 52.2 million common shares outstanding.

to . To date, Pan Orient has repurchased 785,000 common shares at an average price of per share. As at there are 52.2 million common shares outstanding. Pan Orient has maintained a strong financial position with working capital and non-current deposits of $24.8 million and no long-term debt at June 30, 2020 . In addition, the Thailand Joint Venture has $6.6 million in working capital and long-term deposits, net to Pan Orient’s 50.01% equity interest, and Thailand funds flow from operations are expected to fund the remaining 2020 Thailand exploration and development activities.

OUTLOOK

THAILAND

Concession L53 Onshore (Pan Orient Energy (Siam) Ltd., in which Pan Orient has 50.01% ownership)

Once drilling of the L53-DD7 appraisal well is completed, the L53-DD8, L53-BB1, L53-AA2 and (if warranted) L53-DD7 wells will be completed and put on production/testing. Approval of the new South AA Production Area was received July 17, 2020, and the L53-DD5ST1 well will be brought back into production, after a conversion from beam pump to electrical submersible pump.

The L53AC-E exploration well has been deferred until late 2020 and the exact timing for drilling this well will be dependent on oil prices and the global COVID-19 pandemic situation.

CANADA

Corporate

Pan Orient will maintain a strong cash position during these uncertain times. The focus for the remainder of 2020 remains completion of the exploration drilling and development activities in Thailand prior to the “reserved area” exploration lands expiring in January 2021, and to finance these activities with funds flow from operations generated in Thailand.

COVID-19 Coronavirus

The operations in Thailand of Pan Orient Energy (Siam) Ltd. (“POS”) continue to be somewhat affected by the worldwide COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The Thailand government imposed a state of emergency in late March, giving it wide-ranging powers to address the crisis. Domestic travel restrictions have now been eased but a travel ban on most foreigners entering Thailand remains in effect. New confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Thailand peaked at the end of March and early April, followed a week or so later by a peak in deaths, and have remained very low since then. There have been only four deaths since the end of April. Overall, the infection and death rate has been much lower in Thailand than in most western nations.

Prudent measures have been taken by POS to help protect the health and safety of staff, which are of paramount importance. POS was fortunate to have completed the first phase of the 2020 Thailand drilling program before the real effects of the pandemic were felt. The second phase of the drilling program commenced in late June.

POS and Pan Orient are well-positioned to withstand these unprecedented events. The Company is optimistic about a slow return to normal operations and less volatile market conditions but the outlook for world oil prices remains challenging.

Pan Orient is a Calgary, Alberta based oil and gas exploration and production company with operations currently located onshore Thailand and Western Canada.

Financial and Operating Summary Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, % Change (thousands of Canadian dollars except where indicated) 2020 2019 2020 2019 FINANCIAL Financial Statement Results – Excluding 50.01% Interest in Thailand Joint

Venture (Note 1) Net income (loss) attributed to common shareholders (1,034) 1,287 (58,151) 438 Per share – basic and diluted $ (0.02) $ 0.02 $ (1.09) $ 0.01 Cash flow used in operating activities (Note 2 & 3) (591) (321) (990) (1,153) -14% Per share – basic and diluted $ (0.01) $ (0.01) $ (0.02) $ (0.02) -14% Cash flow from (used in) investing activities (Note 2 & 3) – (174) 4,202 (275) -1628% Per share – basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.00) $ 0.08 $ (0.01) -1628% Cash flow used in financing activities (Note 2 & 3) (743) (124) (1,442) (124) 1063% Per share – basic and diluted $ (0.01) $ (0.00) $ (0.03) $ (0.00) 1063% Change in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations (Note 3) (181) (424) (707) 214 -429% Working capital 24,193 28,304 24,193 28,304 -15% Working capital & non-current deposits 24,801 28,902 24,801 28,902 -14% Long-term debt – – – – 0% Shares outstanding (thousands) 52,175 54,837 52,175 54,837 -5% Capital Commitments (Note 4) 719 2,035 719 2,035 -65% Working Capital and Non-current Deposits Beginning of period – Excluding Thailand Joint Venture 26,386 31,566 22,158 33,139 -33% Adjusted funds flow used in continued operations (Note 3 & 6) (1,523) (967) (464) (2,139) -78% Adjusted funds flow from Indonesia discontinued operations (Note 3) 703 – 360 – 0% Consolidated capital expenditures (Note 7) – (1,213) (85) (1,918) -96% Amounts (advanced to) received from Thailand Joint Venture (8) 56 (10) 169 -106% Dividend received from Thailand Joint Venture – – 4,300 – 0% Finance lease payments (10) (28) (131) (54) 143% Normal course issuer bid (733) (122) (1,422) (122) 1066% Effect of foreign exchange (14) (390) 95 (173) 155% End of period – Excluding Thailand Joint Venture 24,801 28,902 24,801 28,902 -14% Pan Orient 50.01% interest in Thailand Joint Venture Working Capital and Non-

Current Deposits 6,553 11,445 6,553 11,445 -43% Economic Results – Including 50.01% Interest in Thailand Joint Venture Total corporate adjusted funds flow from (used in) operations by region (Note 6) Canada (1,515) (912) (450) (2,091) -78% Thailand (Note 8) (8) (8) (14) (16) -13% From continued operations (1,523) (920) (464) (2,107) -78% Indonesia – Discontinued Operations 703 (47) 360 (32) 1225% Adjusted funds flow used in operations (excl. Thailand Joint Venture) (820) (967) (104) (2,139) -95% Share of Thailand Joint Venture (Note 1 & 5) 2,025 6,656 5,713 9,416 -39% Total corporate adjusted funds flow from operations 1,205 5,689 5,609 7,277 -23% Per share – basic and diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.13 -21% Capital Expenditures – Petroleum and Natural Gas Properties (Note 7) Canada – 122 85 246 -65% Indonesia – Discontinued Operations – 1,091 – 1,672 -100% Consolidated capital expenditures (excl. Thailand Joint Venture) – 1,213 85 1,918 -96% Share of Thailand Joint Venture capital expenditures 1,415 1,633 5,194 4,311 20% Total capital expenditures (incl. Thailand Joint Venture & discontinued ops) 1,415 2,846 5,279 6,229 -15% Investment in Thailand Joint Venture Beginning of period 30,209 35,180 34,127 34,504 -1% Net income (loss) from Joint Venture (65) 1,699 491 2,353 -79% Other comprehensive gain from Joint Venture 557 238 381 373 2% Dividend paid – – (4,300) – 0% Amounts (received from) advanced to Joint Venture 8 (57) 10 (170) -106% End of period 30,709 37,060 30,709 37,060 -17%

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, % Change (thousands of Canadian dollars except where indicated) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Thailand Operations Economic Results – Including 50.01% Interest in Thailand Joint

Venture (Note 5) Oil sales (bbls) 96,466 97,537 204,417 143,137 43% Average daily oil sales (BOPD) by Concession L53 1,060 1,072 1,123 791 42% Average oil sales price, before transportation (CDN$/bbl) $ 40.49 $ 81.57 $ 52.71 $ 81.12 -35% Reference Price (volume weighted) and differential Crude oil (Brent $US/bbl) $ 28.67 $ 67.95 $ 39.38 $ 66.13 -40% Exchange Rate $US/$Cdn 1.40 1.37 1.37 1.37 0% Crude oil (Brent $Cdn/bbl) $ 40.05 $ 92.99 $ 53.90 $ 90.52 -40% Sale price / Brent reference price 101% 88% 98% 90% 9% Adjusted funds flow from (used in) operations (Note 6) Crude oil sales 3,906 7,956 10,775 11,612 -7% Government royalty (195) (417) (549) (595) -8% Transportation expense (208) (238) (460) (341) 35% Operating expense (772) (477) (1,512) (926) 63% Field netback 2,731 6,824 8,254 9,750 -15% General and administrative expense (Note 8) (220) (217) (459) (413) 11% Interest income 6 22 6 22 -73% Foreign exchange gain 23 19 29 41 -29% Current income tax (523) – (2,131) – 0% Thailand – Adjusted funds flow from operations 2,017 6,648 5,699 9,400 -39% Adjusted funds flow from (used in) operations / barrel (CDN$/bbl) (Note 6) Crude oil sales $ 40.49 $ 81.57 $ 52.71 $ 81.12 -35% Government royalty (2.02) (4.28) (2.69) (4.16) -35% Transportation expense (2.16) (2.44) (2.25) (2.38) -6% Operating expense (8.00) (4.89) (7.40) (6.47) 14% Field netback $ 28.31 $ 69.96 $ 40.38 $ 68.12 -41% General and administrative expense (Note 8) (2.28) (2.22) (2.25) (2.89) -22% Interest Income 0.06 0.23 0.03 0.15 -81% Foreign exchange gain 0.24 0.19 0.14 0.29 -50% Current income tax (5.42) – (10.42) – 0% Thailand – Adjusted funds flow from operations $ 20.91 $ 68.16 $ 27.88 $ 65.67 -58% Government royalty as percentage of crude oil sales 5% 5% 5% 5% 0% Income tax & SRB as percentage of crude oil sales 13% – 20% – 20% As percentage of crude oil sales Expenses – transportation, operating, G&A and other 18% 11% 18% 14% 4% Government royalty, SRB and income tax 28% 5% 28% 5% 23% Adjusted funds flow from operations, before interest income 54% 84% 54% 81% -27% Wells drilled Gross 1 – 5 2 150% Net 0.5 – 2.5 1.0 150% Financial Statement Presentation Results – Excl. 50.01% Interest in Thailand Joint Venture (Note 1) General and administrative expense (Note 8) (8) (8) (14) (16) -13% Adjusted funds flow used in consolidated operations (8) (8) (14) (16) -13% Adjusted fund flow Included in Investment in Thailand Joint Venture Net income (loss) from Thailand Joint Venture (65) 1,699 491 2,353 -79% Add back non-cash items in net income 2,090 4,957 5,222 7,063 -26% Adjusted funds flow from Thailand Joint Venture 2,025 6,656 5,713 9,416 -39% Thailand – Economic adjusted funds flow from operations (Note 5) 2,017 6,648 5,699 9,400 -39%

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, % Change (thousands of Canadian dollars except where indicated) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Canada Operations Interest income 23 86 132 153 -14% General and administrative expenses (Note 8) (507) (467) (1,069) (1,258) -15% Operating expense (Note 9) (63) – (63) – Stock based compensation on restricted share units (note 10) (75) – (75) – Realized foreign exchange gain (Note 11) 1 1 1 1 0% Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) (Note 11) (894) (532) 624 (987) -163% Canada – Adjusted funds flow used in operations (1,515) (912) (450) (2,091) -85% Indonesia – Discontinued Operations General and administrative expense (Note 8) (96) (54) (157) (105) 50% Recovery of exploration expense (Note 12) 672 – 672 – – Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) 127 7 (155) 73 -312% Indonesia – Adjusted funds flow from (used in) operations 703 (47) 360 (32) 1225%