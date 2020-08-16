Suncor provides update on Base Plant mining operations

CALGARY, Alberta – Suncor today provided an update on the Base Plant mining operations following an incident which occurred on August 14, 2020.
At approximately 7 p.m. MT on August 14, a fire occurred in the secondary extraction area of the Base Plant mining operations impacting mined bitumen production. The fire was contained quickly and extinguished some hours later. All personnel in the immediate and surrounding areas were safely evacuated and there were no injuries. The appropriate regulators have been notified. We are accelerating some Q3 maintenance while preparing for a safe and staged return to normal operations.
Both upgraders at Base Plant remain online at minimum rates and are processing in situ bitumen. Based on our current assessment, we expect mined bitumen production to return to operation by early September. A further operational update will be provided within that timeframe.