Canada’s weekly rig count continues at 52













Canada’s fleet of active drilling rigs continues at 52 this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Total drilling count for the week of August 24 is 52, 21 of which are drilling for oil and 30 for natural gas.

Drilling activity by province as of August 28 is 34 in Alberta, 13 in B.C., and 5 in Saskatchewan.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 38 per cent, Ensign Drilling with 17 per cent, Nabors Drilling with 15 per cent and Savanna Drilling with 10 per cent.

