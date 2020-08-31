PNG Exchange new properties

Here are a few of the newest properties on PNG Exchange.
Visit the listing for more details and to contact the company’s representative.
Central Alberta Duvernay | Barrel Oil Corp.
100,000 Net Acres
100% W.I. in prospective Duvernay rights
Grand Prairie Duvernay | TimberRock Energy Inc.
98,000 Net Acres
100% W.I. primarily All PNG rights located East of Grand Prairie
NEBC Yoyo Disposition | Crew Energy Inc.
2500 Net Acres
NEBC Helmet Disposition | Crew Energy Inc.
6255 Hectares
NEBC Missile Disposition | Crew Energy Inc.
7886 Hectares
NEBC Windflower Disposition | Crew Energy Inc.
11619 Hectares