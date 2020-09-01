ELM unlocks over $200 million in ARO reduction for its client













Elm Inc. recently conducted a very successful complete asset assessment and environmental liability review of a large multinational oil and gas company’s Canadian portfolio. Through a collaborative effort with our client, Elm delivered a full liability management assessment and ARO reduction plan leading to the following successes:

Immediate reduction of recognized ARO more than $200 million

Optimized ARO reduction plan for future closure work

Identification of significant operational cost reduction opportunities

Supported annual stewardship for Directors regarding ARO Management and ESG requirements

Mitigation of future environmental risk

Elm Inc. offers comprehensive environmental liability management services in the areas of ARO and liability assessment and planning, well abandonment, facility & pipeline decommissioning, SSLA’s, reclamation, remediation, and water and waste management solutions.

We can help you drive down your ARO through optimized closure planning and completing thorough, detailed analysis of your recognized ARO. ELM Inc. works with management teams to prescribe and implement a liability management program with a goal of reducing recognized and real liability and eliminating operational costs, security deposits and future risk.

For further information regarding how ELM can help you assess your environmental liability, reduce your ARO and achieve successes in your environmental liability management programs please call 587-392-4001 or go like to www.elminc.ca for more information.