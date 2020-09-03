New biocide for the Canadian fracturing market













Bacterial control is vital in the oil and gas market – microbes can have a profound impact on the integrity of a well. With high resource costs and time invested in the production of oil and gas it is important to maintain integrity by scale control, corrosion control, and bacterial control. Unlike other water components, bacterial content is dynamic, the microbes are alive, and they multiply. The best method of control is a proactive approach which mitigates the number of bacteria.

Bellacide® 355W from Italmatch is now available and approved for the Canadian Completions and EOR market.

Bellacide®355W is a winterized, non-oxidative biocide with a history of proven performance in the Oil and Gas market. Bellacide® 355W provides excellent biocidal control against multiple organisms by disrupting all microbial membranes and it maintains long-term bacterial control with continued activity even at high temperature. Additionally, Bellacide® 355W is compatible with other frac additives and performs across a wide pH range, including high pH levels common in today’s slick water crosslink systems. This field ready product has a good HSE profile and freeze protected to -20°C, making it a better choice for ease of application.

Benefits and results for Bellacide® 355W Efficacy SRB, APB, Biofilm, Algae, Aerobic Bacteria Friction Reducers Anionic and Cationic Compatibility Oxidative Breakers Compatible Reducing Agents Compatible pH Range Efficacy 5 – 10.5 Halogen Oxidizing Biocides Synergistic Sensitization Not a sensitizer at in-use concentrations Thermal Stability Stable to 180°C

Italmatch Chemicals is a leading innovator, manufacturer, and supplier of effective and customizable chemical solutions. Italmatch products can reduce your total operating costs, even in the harshest environments. With unique, safe to handle, highly compatible, and effective chemical solutions.

With Italmatch you get more than just products, you get the support of industry leading technical expertise and innovation with field and laboratory-based support for your project.

Our team is available to talk to you about our solutions to your issues and range of specialty chemicals tailored to the Oil & Gas market.

Contact: Shanon Archibald

s.archibald@italmatch.com

Mobile +1 403 598 1638

http://aws.italmatch.com