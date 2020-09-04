Canada’s weekly rig count remains at 52













Canada’s fleet of active drilling rigs remains at 52 this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Total drilling count for the week of August 31 is 52, 19 of which are drilling for oil and 31 for natural gas.

Drilling activity by province as of September 4 is 32 in Alberta, 14 in British Columbia, and 5 in Saskatchewan.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 40 per cent, Ensign Drilling with 15 per cent, Nabors Drilling with 15 per cent and Savanna Drilling with 9 per cent.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.