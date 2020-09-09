DXI Establishes Date of Share Consolidation and Change of Name













Vancouver, British Columbia – DXI Energy Inc. (NEX: DXI.H) (“DXI” or the “Company“) announces that the name change to “DXI Capital Corp.”, and consolidation of its common share capital, on the basis of one hundred (100) issued common shares for one (1) new common share, will be effective following the close of trading on September 10, 2020.

No fractional shares are to be issued and any fraction will be reduced to the nearest lower whole share. The name change and share consolidation has been accepted by NEX and approved by the Company’s directors and shareholders, respectively.

The Company’s shares will commence trading on NEX under the new name and on a consolidated basis at the opening of trading on Friday, September 11, 2020 under the current trading symbol “DXI.H”. The new CUSIP No. for DXI Capital Corp is 267473106.