BOE Report

DXI Establishes Date of Share Consolidation and Change of Name

Vancouver, British Columbia –  DXI Energy Inc. (NEX: DXI.H) (“DXI” or the “Company“) announces that the name change to “DXI Capital Corp.”, and consolidation of its common share capital, on the basis of one hundred (100) issued common shares for one (1) new common share, will be effective following the close of trading on September 10, 2020.

No fractional shares are to be issued and any fraction will be reduced to the nearest lower whole share. The name change and share consolidation has been accepted by NEX and approved by the Company’s directors and shareholders, respectively.

The Company’s shares will commence trading on NEX under the new name and on a consolidated basis at the opening of trading on Friday, September 11, 2020 under the current trading symbol “DXI.H”. The new CUSIP No. for DXI Capital Corp is 267473106.

Advisories & Contact
Signed: On behalf of the Board of Directors of DXI Energy Inc.
Robert L. Hodgkinson, CEO
        rhodgkinson@dxienergy.comAbout DXI ENERGY INC.

DXI Energy Inc., currently publicly traded on NEX (DXI.H), operated by the TSX Venture Exchange, has disposed of all hydrocarbon interests and will continue to trade as DXI Capital, forging a new direction for its shareholders.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

29dk2902l

OSY Rentals