Last chance – Site nominations for BC wells to close in under 2 weeks













The second, and final, period to nominate sites for Federal funding under BC’s Dormant Site Reclamation Program (the “Program”) is soon coming to a close. Indigenous communities, landowners and local governments may nominate, through an online process supported by the BC Oil and Gas Commission, specific dormant oil or natural gas sites (Nominated Sites) in their territory or district, or on their property, for consideration for work to be completed under the Program.

The deadline for nominating sites is September 30th. The opening day for contractors to submit applications to complete the work for these sites is November 1st. Contractor applications that include Nominated Sites in their program of work may be given priority for financial contribution by the Province.

Resolve Energy Solutions, in collaboration with its alliance partner, ELM Inc., is uniquely positioned to help stakeholders looking to nominate lands under the Program, as well as energy companies wishing to complete closure work.

Resolve has been providing decommissioning services to producers in NEBC and NWAB since 2014, undertaking and successfully executing projects of all magnitudes during this time. Throughout this work, Resolve has decommissioned over 600 well sites and facilities safely and efficiently.

ELM’s team has worked together for over 30 years delivering direct field execution and program management experience throughout western Canada. ELM has completed over 3,300 well abandonments and over 2,000 pipeline abandonments, along with over 1,200 wellsite decommissioning projects. ELM has extensive experience working as Prime Contractor on turnkey closure projects, taking full control of safety, planning, and oversight of operations and personnel.

Together, ELM and Resolve provide a highly technical team, with seasoned leadership, who have been safely delivering tailored liability solutions to our clients in the areas of well abandonment, surface equipment & pipeline decommissioning, remediation & reclamation for decades.

If you are a indigenous community, landowner or local government looking to nominate sites, or a permit holder of one or more dormant sites in BC and are interested in taking advantage of Program funding, please reach out to Resolve Energy Solutions or ELM Inc. We can assist with site nomination as well as applications for all aspects of site closure, including well abandonment, site decommissioning, site remediation and reclamation.

