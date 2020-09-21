New ‘one-call’ solution for all coiled rod needs in Lloydminster and Bonnyville













We are pleased to announce the partnership between Scorpion Oil Field Services and Pro-Rod Inc. Now you can leverage a combined “one-call” solution for all your coiled rod needs in the Lloydminster and Bonnyville area. Two great companies, teaming up to supply superior coiled rod and well servicing solutions. Make one call and let us worry about the rest.

Contact your Scorpion or Pro-Rod representative for packaged discounts.

Combined Services

New rod sales for new-well completions

Replacement coiled rod sales for existing operating

wells

wells Field repair of coiled rod

Rod rigs (comes with fluid tanks) capable of flushing the well Pull / run coiled or conventional sucker rod Fish parted rod Stroke wells to help start production Run-on flushes

Rod transport services Delivery of new rod to location Removal of unwanted rod from locations

Welding services Pin ends Splicing strings Rod Repair

Customer inventory management Storage Sale of unwanted customer inventory Laser measured rod inspection



Equipment List

4 – rod transport units with shears

4 – fire blade welders

4 – trailer mounted x-celerator

11 – flush-bys

Auxiliary equipment Semi vacs (H2S scrubbers installed) Combo vacs, steamers, body vacs (all come with H2S scrubbers installed) Pressure trucks (comes with H2S scrubbers) Safety services – man watch, supplied air trailers Fresh water trucks ¾ – 1½-in. coil units (330 to 660 compressors)



Contact Us:

Scorpion Dispatch

+1-306-285-2433

dispatch@scorpionoil.ca

Pro-Rod Inc. Dispatch

+1-780-871-0783

PRD_Dispatch@championx.com