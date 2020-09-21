Obsidian Energy launches exchange offer for Bonterra Energy to create the “Cardium Champion”

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This news release does not constitute an offer to buy or sell, or an invitation or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any securities of Obsidian Energy or Bonterra. The Offer is made exclusively by means of, and subject to the terms and conditions set out in, the Offer Documents. While the Offer will be made to all holders of Bonterra Shares, the Offer will not be made or directed to, nor will deposits of Bonterra Shares be accepted from or on behalf of, holders of Bonterra Shares in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance of the Offer would not be in compliance with the laws of such jurisdiction.

OIL AND GAS INFORMATION ADVISORY

Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of crude oil is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency conversion ratio of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis is misleading as an indication of value.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This news release contains references to the terms EBITDA, Debt, funds flow from operations, cash flow, free cash flow, netbacks and cash cost which do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore are considered non-GAAP measures; accordingly, they may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. EBITDA is net income (loss) plus finance expenses (income), provisions for (recovery of) income taxes, and depletion, depreciation, impairment and accretion. Debt is bank debt or long-term debt, senior notes and, solely in respect of Bonterra, subordinated debt (including the subordinated note(s) issued by Bonterra to private related party investors). Funds flow from operations (or FFO) is cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital, decommissioning expenditures, onerous office lease settlements, the effects of financing related transactions from foreign exchange contracts and debt repayments, restructuring charges and certain other expenses and is representative of cash related to continuing operations. Funds flow from operations is used to assess the combined entity’s ability to fund planned capital programs. Cash flow is funds flow from operations before changes in any non-cash working capital changes and decommissioning expenditures. Free cash flow is funds flow from operations less capital and decommissioning expenditures. Netback is the per unit of production amount of revenue less royalties, operating expenses, transportation expenses and realized risk management gains and losses, and is used in capital allocation decisions and to economically rank projects. Cash cost is the sum of operating costs, transportation costs and G&A on a $/boe basis.

ABBREVIATIONS AECO Alberta Energy Company bbl barrel boe barrel of oil equivalent boe/d barrels of oil equivalent per day MMBtu million British Thermal Units MSW mixed sweet blend WTI West Texas Intermediate

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements or information (collectively “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “budget”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “could”, “plan”, “intend”, “should”, “believe”, “outlook”, “objective”, “aim”, “potential”, “target” and similar words suggesting future events or future performance. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, without limitation, the following: the timing for acceptance of the Offer; the satisfaction of the conditions to the Offer; the anticipated strategic, operational and financial benefits and synergies that may result from the proposed combination between Obsidian Energy and Bonterra, including as to expected cost synergies, accretion, and expectations for each of the entities on a stand-alone basis; the resulting benefits of the Offer to Obsidian Energy and Bonterra shareholders; and that the Offer is the better option compared to adding more debt to an already over-levered balance sheet for Bonterra shareholders. In addition, all other statements and other information that address the Offer (including satisfaction of the Offer conditions) are forward-looking statements.

With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Obsidian Energy has made assumptions regarding, among other things: that both Obsidian Energy and Bonterra, each of which are subject to short term extensions on their respective senior revolving credit facilities continue to obtain extensions in respect of their thereof and otherwise continue to satisfy the applicable covenants under such facilities, including following the completion of the Offer and any subsequent second step transaction, the ability to complete the Offer and the proposed combination, integrate Obsidian Energy’s and Bonterra’s respective businesses and operations and realize financial, operational and other synergies from the proposed combination; that each of Obsidian Energy, Bonterra and, following the completion of the Offer, the combined entity will have the ability to continue as a going concern going forward and realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business; the impact of regional and/or global health related events, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, on energy demand; that the combined entity’s operations and production will not be disrupted by circumstances attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and the responses of governments and the public to the pandemic; global energy policies going forward, including the continued agreement of members of OPEC, Russia and other nations to adhere to existing production quotas or further reduce production quotas; Obsidian Energy’s ability to execute on its plans as described herein and in its other disclosure documents and the impact that the successful execution of such plans will have on Obsidian Energy and, following the combination, the combined entity and the combined entities’ respective stakeholders; that Bonterra’s publicly available information, including it public reports and securities filings as of September 18, 2020, are accurate and complete; that the combined entity’s shares will trade at a multiple comparable to peers; that the current commodity price and foreign exchange environment will continue or improve; future capital expenditure levels; future crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas prices and differentials between light, medium and heavy oil prices and Canadian, WTI and world oil and natural gas prices; future crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production levels, including that we will not be required to shut-in additional production due to the continuation of low commodity prices or the further deterioration of commodity prices and our expectations regarding when commodity prices will improve such that shut-in properties can be returned to production; future exchange rates and interest rates; future debt levels; the ability to execute our capital programs as planned without significant adverse impacts from various factors beyond our control, including weather, wild fires, infrastructure access and delays in obtaining regulatory approvals and third party consents; the combined entity’s ability to obtain equipment in a timely manner to carry out development activities and the costs thereof; the combined entity’s ability to market our oil and natural gas successfully to current and new customers; the combined entity’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; and the combined entity’s ability to add production and reserves through our development and exploitation activities.

Although Obsidian Energy believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this document, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the forward-looking statements contained herein will not be correct, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such assumptions, risks and uncertainties are described in Obsidian Energy’s Annual Information Form and other public filings, available in Canada on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the United States on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned that such assumptions, risks and uncertainties should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this document. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.