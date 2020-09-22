New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Sep. 21
|Remote Sensing Developer
|Vertex
|Victoria
|Sep. 21
|Natural Gas Marketing Representative
|ARC Resources
|Calgary
|Sep. 21
|Learning Management System Administrator
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Sep. 20
|Corrosion Technician
|TC Energy
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 18
|Senior Welding Engineer
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Sep. 18
|Planner / Scheduler
|Brunel
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Sep. 18
|Sanitation Technician
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Sep. 18
|Processing Lead
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Sep. 17
|Temporary Coordinator, EH&S
|AltaGas
|Sundre
|Sep. 17
|Senior HR Advisor – Compensation
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Sep. 16
|Facilities Technician – Liquids
|TC Energy
|Fort McMurray
|Sep. 16
|Senior Reliability Engineer
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Sep. 16
|Senior Process Engineer
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Sep. 16
|Senior Mechanical Engineer
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Sep. 16
|Information Technology Technician
|ARC Resources
|Calgary
|Sep. 16
|QA QC Research Associate
|Brunel
|Edmonton