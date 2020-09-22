BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Sep. 21 Remote Sensing Developer Vertex Victoria
Sep. 21 Natural Gas Marketing Representative ARC Resources Calgary
Sep. 21 Learning Management System Administrator Brunel Calgary
Sep. 20 Corrosion Technician TC Energy Grande Prairie
Sep. 18 Senior Welding Engineer TC Energy Calgary
Sep. 18 Planner / Scheduler Brunel Fort Saskatchewan
Sep. 18 Sanitation Technician Brunel Calgary
Sep. 18 Processing Lead Brunel Calgary
Sep. 17 Temporary Coordinator, EH&S AltaGas Sundre
Sep. 17 Senior HR Advisor – Compensation Brunel Calgary
Sep. 16 Facilities Technician – Liquids TC Energy Fort McMurray
Sep. 16 Senior Reliability Engineer PetroChina Canada Calgary
Sep. 16 Senior Process Engineer PetroChina Canada Calgary
Sep. 16 Senior Mechanical Engineer PetroChina Canada Calgary
Sep. 16 Information Technology Technician ARC Resources Calgary
Sep. 16 QA QC Research Associate Brunel Edmonton
