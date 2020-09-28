Fuelled places No. 5 on The Globe and Mail’s second-annual ranking of Canada’s top growing companies













CALGARY, Alberta — Fuelled is pleased to announce it has placed No. 5 on the Globe and Mail’s 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies; it is also the top Alberta company on this year’s ranking.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Fuelled earned its spot with three-year growth of 6,661%.

Fuelled is the exclusive online reseller of new and used idle energy equipment. The company’s platform allows vetted and trusted partners and equipment owners to monetize surplus equipment efficiently and effectively. The platform is a tremendous opportunity for oil and gas producers and services companies to stay competitive during the current challenging economic climate.

“To be recognized for our growth is an absolute honour – it’s a testament to the Fuelled team and the sweat, tears and sleepless nights that have gone into making this company a success,” says Raj Singh, Fuelled founder. “Our mission is to provide an innovative solution that simplifies the equipment buying and selling process. We’re proud to provide a technology that disrupts an industry in need of change and we’re grateful to our customers for their continued support.”

Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

“The stories of Canada’s Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading.”

“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail’s investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Fuelled

Fuelled is the exclusive online reseller of new and used idle energy equipment. With its disruptive business model and unparalleled customer service experience, Fuelled allows vetted and trusted partners and equipment owners to monetize surplus energy equipment efficiently and effectively. Fuelled is a scrappy, driven, private company making big moves in a billion-dollar industry that hasn’t seen this much change in decades. Fuelled also owns and operates ARMOUREE: a subscription-based inventory management and cataloguing platform and Fuelled Appraisals: a modern, data-driven appraisal company.

Visit www.fuelled.com for more information.