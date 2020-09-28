Two 25mmscfd+ SOUR Gas Plants for Sale













Reef Oilfield Inventory Ltd. (ROI, est. 2017) offers value-added surplus oilfield production equipment. From “As Is,” “Retrofitted/Repaired,” “Delivered” to “Engineered Surplus Solutions,” we are eager to announce the listing of two shut-in/preserved gas plants ready for your next application. Click the links for pictures and detailed information. To engage with us, request drawings, or inquire about other equipment, please use our contact information below.

AMINE & REFRIG DUAL PKG 25MMSCFD+ Propak 1200PSIG, Amine (30″ Contactor), Refrig Plant & 3.5mmbtuhr 50PSI Reboiler

LPG BULLET 30,000USG

SOUR INLET RECIP COMPRESSOR Wauk 7042 Ariel JGK-4 (2 Stage)

ACID GAS COMPRESSOR: 400HP Ariel JGJ (5 Stage) , w/ 12” Acid Gas Dehy & FKO

2 x LARGE SOUR SEPERATOR

Fired Equipment Incinerator #1 – 36“ X 56’ Swatech , Flare Stack #1 – 10″x60’ Flare Stack, Guy-Wire, Line Heater #1 1,000,000 BTU/HR

– MCC, Office, Shop Utilities, Instrument Air etc.

AMINE 30MMSCFD Propak Amine Sweetening Package, 36″ Contactor 1400PSI w/ 6,000,000 btu/hr 50PSI Reboiler

REFRIG 2MMSCFD 1250PSIG Sweet Service Refrigeration Pkg. w/ 150BBL TankSafe Segmented NGL Storage Tank

2 X LARGE HORIZONTAL SOUR SEPERATORs

#1 SOUR RECIP COMPRESSOR #1 WAUK 3521 (735BHP), Gardner Denver – 1 Stage 2 Throw

#2 SOUR RECIP COMPRESSOR #2 WAUK 3712GU (735BHP), Energy Industries, 1 Stage 2 Throw

#3 SOUR RECIP COMPRESSOR #3 MEP-1250BHP, Energy Industries, 3 Stage 4 Throw

– MCC, Office, Shop Utilities, Instrument Air etc.

Drayton Valley Yard – ROI Surplus Equipment for Sale

ROI-PJ-023 Lufkin M228-213-120

ROI-S-018 Nusco Insulated Double Wall Pop Tank – 200BBL

ROI-VRU-015 Blackmeer 15HP Recip Sour Suitcase VRU

ROI-PJ-193 Ampscot 640-365-168

ROI-PJ-160 Lanzhou 640-365-168 (w/ Lufkin Sam)

ROI-PJ-187 Legrand 456-256-144

ROI-PJ-193 HG 320-256-144

ROI-M-001 Rebuilt Arrow C-96 (w/ 6 month ltd. warranty)

ROI-M-005 Used Arrow A-54

Featured Surplus Equipment

ROI-S-039 – (FOUR) – 750BBL Tanks – Heated-Fire Tube, Insulated, Internally Coated, etc.

ROI-B-014 – 30,000 USG LPG Bullet, 250PSI

ROI-K-118 – SOUR – 325HP – Cat 3406TA Ariel JGJ – 2 Stage – Gas Lift

ROI-K-147 – 2000HP – Cat 3516 Ariel JGK4 – 3 Stage / 4 Throw – Toromont 2005

ROI-K-152 – (TWIN) – SOUR – 1200HP – Wauk L-5108 GL Ariel JGH-4 – 3 Stage / 4 Throw – 0 Houred

ROI-PJ-205 – STRAP JACK – Weatherford Rotoflex 1150 366” (2018)

ROI-VH-52 – SOUR – Never Used – 30in x 10ft 1440 Vertical – 3 Phase Dressed 2

ROI-VH-127 – (TWIN) 10’x40’ Internally Coated Heated Treater Packages -75PSI

ROI-PU-034 – DUAL JET PUMP PACKAGE (2014) – TWO – TRIPLEX w/ 2 x 100HP Elc. Motors – @ 3000PSIG

ROI is Western Canada’s only surplus oilfield equipment vendor technically supported by engineers. Inspections, Pictures, and (or) drawings are available upon request for all equipment. Our database is not limited to the equipment we own, or equipment listed. If you need equipment, ask! If we do not own it, we can find it!

For details on these facilities or additional equipment https://www.reefoilfieldinventory.com/

|REEF OIFLIELD INVENTORY LTD| 403 700 0141 | steve@reefoilfieldinventory.com

