Alberta mineral title for sale













Wabash Oil & Gas Ltd. is offering for sale its 90% interest in two quarter sections of freehold mineral interests, each of which is producing crude oil and generating royalties.

These interests comprise all mines and minerals except coal within, upon or under the West Half of Section 33-29-4 W5M comprising gross 128 hectares (320 acres).

For the period January 2014 through December 2019, the mineral interests have yielded lessor royalties of $15,540 from one producing well. There is another non-producing well on the lands.

Offers will be entertained until 4 PM MDT, Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Preference will be given to offers made to acquire both tracts in a single transaction. The seller reserves the right to, at its sole discretion, reject any and all offers.

For more information regarding these mineral interests and bidding procedure, please contact Jim McCormick at Mariah Minerals Ltd. by email at mariah.minerals@shaw.ca or by telephone at (403) 815-4293.