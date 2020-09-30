Journey Energy Inc. provides banking update

CALGARY, AB – Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) (OTCQX: JRNGF) (“Journey” or the “Company“) announces a further extension to the forbearance agreement with its banking syndicate.

Journey reports that it has reached an agreement with its syndicate of lenders to extend the current forbearance period until October 13, 2020 to allow discussions with the lending syndicate to continue regarding the outstanding bank debt. The extension of the forbearance period will allow Journey and the syndicate additional time to keep pursuing a solution for the borrowings. The company will issue another update on or before October 13, 2020 as discussions progress.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.