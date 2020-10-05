Bonterra Energy Corp. confirms $104 Million in approved credit commitments from Export Development Canada, Business Development Bank of Canada and Alberta’s Site Rehabilitation Program

Between EDC, BDC, and the SRP, the Company has now been approved for over $104 million of credit availability (pending legal and banking documentation). These commitments will provide Bonterra with significant additional long-term liquidity at reasonable interest rates to withstand the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and allow the Company to continue pursuing development of its high-quality, Cardium light oil asset base in order to generate long-term, sustainable net asset value per share growth as the economy recovers.

EDC Commitment

The EDC Business Credit Availability Program (“BCAP”) was initially announced to provide additional liquidity and cash flow to companies who were deemed financially viable pre-COVID-19, allowing them to continue operations and development activity throughout a recovery from the pandemic, supporting a return to pre-COVID-19 operating levels within a manageable timeframe based on strengthening crude oil, liquids and natural gas prices. Bonterra has been in discussions with both EDC and BDC regarding their programs since April 2020, and believes the $38.4 million EDC Commitment, combined with the previously announced and approved BDC term facility, subject to legal and banking documentation, demonstrates the confidence EDC and BDC maintain in the Company. The $38.4 million lending commitment has a tenure of up to two years, is renewable at maturity at EDC’s discretion, and is subject to legal and banking documentation, in a form satisfactory to EDC .

SRP Awards

In partnership with its vendors, the Company has received, to date, $20 million in-kind of SRP funding and an additional $1 million as an Area Based Closure (“ABC”) participant for a total of $21 million. The funding will assist with abandoning and reclaiming 189 pipelines (179,000 meters) and 379 well bores, ultimately reducing Bonterra’s operated inactive well count by 59% over the next two years and reducing the Company’s pre-SRP annual spending commitments under the ABC program from approximately $3 million to $2 million per year going forward.

BDC Credit Facility

As previously announced, the Company was approved by BDC for a second lien non-revolving four-year term facility for up to $45 million (the “BDC Term Facility”), subject to legal and banking documentation. The BDC Term Facility offers Bonterra significant additional long-term liquidity at reasonable interest rates to withstand the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and allow the Company to continue pursuing development of its high-quality, Cardium light oil asset base in order to generate long-term, sustainable net asset value per share growth as the economy recovers.

