Enerplus to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results

CALGARY, AB – Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus” or the “Company”) (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) will be releasing operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2020 prior to market open on Friday, November 6, 2020 . A results conference call will be hosted by Enerplus’ President & CEO, Ian C. Dundas , at 9:00 AM MT ( 11:00 AM ET ) to discuss these results. Details of the conference call are noted below.

Third Quarter 2020 Live Conference Call Details

Date: Friday, November 6, 2020 Time: 9:00 AM MT (11:00 AM ET) Dial-In: 1-888-390-0546 (Toll Free) Conference ID: 44159509 Audiocast: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1382966&tp_key=bd5166311d

To ensure timely participation in the conference call, callers are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time to register for the event. A telephone replay will be available for 30 days following the conference call and can be accessed at the following numbers:

Dial-In: 1-888-390-0541 (Toll Free) Passcode: 159509 #

Electronic copies of our 2020 interim and 2019 year-end MD&A and Financial Statements, along with other public information including investor presentations, are available on our website at www.enerplus.com.

Shareholders may request a hard copy of Enerplus’ complete audited financial statements at any time free of charge. For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 1-800-319-6462 or email investorrelations@enerplus.com.

