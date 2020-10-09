Canada’s weekly rig count up 11













Canada’s fleet of active drilling rigs is up 11 this week to 84 according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

There are 84 total active drilling rigs, 40 are drilling for natural gas, 39 for oil, and 1 for potash. Drilling activity by province is 51 in Alberta, 17 in Saskatchewan, 15 in British Columbia, and 1 in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 36 per cent, Ensign Drilling with 22 per cent, Horizon Drilling with 12 per cent, Nabors Drilling with 11 per cent, and Savanna Drilling with 9 per cent.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.