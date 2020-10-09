WATCH: Canadian Gas Dialogues 2020 – First Nations: Economic reconciliation













Anne Harding, of Forum Community Relations, moderated what turned out to be a fascinating Canadian Gas Dialogues discussion on Oct. 8 surrounding the issues facing First Nations and other indigenous communities as they interact with western Canadian energy developments. Join Chief Councilor Crystal Smith of the Haisla Nation, Chief Clifford White of the Gitxaala Nation, Alicia Dubois, CEO of the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation and Stephen Buffalo, CEO of Indian Resources Canada as they discuss economic reconciliation, leadership issues within First Nations and how indigenous communities can best participate in and benefit from resource developments on their traditional lands.