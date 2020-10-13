Alberta oil output 16% below pre-COVID levels -minister













Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage

Oil production in Canada’s Alberta province is 16% below its pre-coronavirus crisis levels, Alberta’s Energy Minister Sonya Savage told the Energy Intelligence Forum on Tuesday.

Alberta’s oil output dropped by as much as 880,000 barrels per day, or 22%, at the peak of the production cuts in response to an unprecedented drop in global fuel consumption due to the epidemic, Savage said.

The province however has no plans to join an alliance of OPEC and other major oil producers to limit global output, known as OPEC+, she added.

