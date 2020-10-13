Journey Energy Inc. provides banking update

Journey reports that it has reached an agreement with its syndicate of lenders to extend the current forbearance period until October 30, 2020 to enable the Company and its lending syndicate to continue discussions regarding the repayment of outstanding bank borrowings. The company will issue another update on or before October 30, 2020 as discussions progress.

