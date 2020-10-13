New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Oct. 8
|Maintenance Planner / Scheduler
|AltaGas
|Didsbury
|Oct. 8
|Remote Gas Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort Nelson
|Oct. 8
|Civil Engineer
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Oct. 8
|Senior Organizational Effectiveness Advisor
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Oct. 7
|Director, Supply Chain
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Oct. 7
|Team Lead, Land Projects
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Oct. 7
|Accounts Payable Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Edson
|Oct. 7
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Oct. 7
|Junior PIM Administrator
|Brunel
|Saskatoon