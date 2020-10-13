PNG Consultants Ltd. announces new appointments and participation in Saskatchewan’s ASCP Program













PNG Consultants Ltd., a 100% Saskatchewan owned and operated energy consulting firm welcomes Mr. Wayne Fast, P. Eng. and Mr. David Rose, P. Geol. to its team of energy consulting professionals. Wayne is responsible for all operations advisory services including workovers, facilities, production optimization and abandonments and may be contacted at waynef@pngco.ca. David is responsible for providing geotechnical exploration, development, A&D reserves advisory services and may be contacted at davidr@pngco.ca.

PNG has provided energy related reserves evaluation, operational and geotechnical advisory services in Western Canada since 1985. PNG is an active participant in Saskatchewan’s Accelerated Site Closure Program (ASCP). The program will contribute $400 MM over the next several years to abandon and reclaim inactive oil and gas sites and facilities, providing employment opportunity to Saskatchewan-based contractors, service companies and Indigenous groups. For further information see: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/business/agriculture-natural-resources-and-industry/oil-and-gas/accelerated-site-closure-program

PNG can effectively turn-key or assist in any stage of your abandonment or decommissioning project, Please contact Mr. Wayne Fast at waynef@pngco.ca 403-607-5894 or Edward Kozowy at edk@pngco.ca 306-715-6423 or 403-800-8257

PNG Consultants Ltd.

200-227 21st St E

Saskatoon SK S7K 0B7

www.pngco.ca

306-715-6423

403-800-8257