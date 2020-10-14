Banks and insurers shun Canada’s oil sands

Here is a look at some of the institutions with commitments and policies targeting oil sands.
* ING Groep in June 2017 updated its policy barring transactions directly linked to mining, exploration and transportation and processing of oil sands to include Canada’s government-owned Trans Mountain expansion, TC Energy’s Keystone XL and Enbridge’s Line 3.
* BNP Paribas in October 2017 said it would not finance Arctic, tar sands, shale oil or shale gas projects.
* Societe Generale SA in December 2017 said it would no longer finance the production of oil from tar sands.
* Insurer Axa SA in December 2017 said it would phase out coverage of oil sands businesses.
* HSBC in April 2018 said it would no longer provide project finance for new oil sands projects, including pipelines.
* Royal Bank of Scotland in May 2018 said it would not finance oil sands projects.
* Sweden’s central bank in November 2019 sold bonds issued by the Canadian province of Alberta.
* UBS in March said it would not finance new oil sands projects.
* Norges Bank in May said in would exclude several Canadian oil sands producers from the country’s $1 trillion wealth fund.
* Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in May put oil sands extraction on its “restricted transaction” list.
* Deutsche Bank in July said it would no longer finance new oil sands projects, including exploration, production, transport or processing.
* Insurer Zurich in July said it would not renew coverage for the Canadian government’s Trans Mountain oil pipeline.
* Dutch asset manager Robeco in September said it would exclude Suncor , Canadian Natural Resources and others from sustainability funds.