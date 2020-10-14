Reduce your carbon footprint with Hyper Vent, a new vent gas capture system













24/7 Compression Ltd is pleased to introduce Hyper Vent, a vent gas capture system designed to recover gas volumes released from compressor packing seal vents, pneumatic instrumentation, control devices and other sources. The system incorporates a gas over gas double-choke ejector; high pressure motive gas passes through the ejector creating a suction port where zero pressure vented gas volumes are drawn in, combined, and discharged at a medium pressure for non-emitting use. Gas can be recovered to fuel gas and various other uses.

Hyper Vent is capable of recovering in excess of 200 ft3/hr or 550 CO2e tonnes/year of GHGs routinely vented to atmosphere. Advantages to this vent gas capture solution include:

Gathers vent gas without creating a backpressure on venting sources. Hyper Vent’s innovative functionality provides total or individual inlet pressure control of one or more venting sources.

Recovering to engine fuel gas does not require additional air fuel ratio control systems be added.

No moving parts, motors, pumps.

Does not require additional control panel, uses local PLC tie-in or hermetic pressure switch control.

Value priced. After TIER Funding credit 75%, a typical recovery of 140 tonnes/year CO2e would result in a five-year project cost of $14.30 /tonne; apply emission performance credits and realize a ROI.

Hyper Vent has patent applications filed.

“Innovation and efficiency will be key as we move our industry forward. Natural gas is a fuel for the future and it’s up to us to produce it competitively and with as little environmental impact as possible. Reducing our carbon intensity with GHG reductions is desirable and attainable, it’s our tomorrow right now.”

Ralph Hartman – Operations, Hyper Vent

“I’m excited to see this innovative product come to market. Hyper Vent is a made in Alberta solution that has the potential to significantly contribute to a reduction of emitted GHGs. Our industry has been through some tough times and we’re looking forward to brighter days ahead. Let’s use Alberta ethics and ingenuity to grow our future successes.”

Robert Byzitter – President, 24/7 Compression Ltd

WAUKESHA ENGINE – SERIES FIVE CONVERSIONS

There hasn’t been a better time to upgrade!

Reduce GHG and overall emission intensity by modernizing existing VHP GL (lean burn) engines to the latest Series Five technologies. 24/7 is a Waukesha designated Canadian Solution Provider, supporting your AEP IEE CCS or MTIP Alberta TIER grants funding applications with unique value add perspectives.

24/7 Compression can provide technical support to assist with TIER Grant and other funding applications.

For more information on Hyper Vent or the benefits of a Waukesha VHP S5 upgrade contact Ralph at the 24/7 Compression Red Deer head office; call (403) 347-6875 or email ralph@247compression.com