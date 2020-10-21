Be heard! Regulators are accepting public comments for these projects













By the end of this year, our per capita debt is expected to reach $31,500 (43% of which is from this year alone). With a resource sector all but ignored by national policy, and which at one time served as the backbone of a thriving Canadian economy, it has never been more important to make your voice heard. You need to act as though the future liberty and prosperity of your children depend on it, because it does.

With Bill C-69, public comments are now a significant marker for regulatory approvals. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) has moved away from decisions based on the significance of a project’s effects, and which took into consideration facts and science, towards decisions based on the public’s interests- emotions, opinions and politics. They have a five-phase approach to project approval. Each phase includes what they call open, transparent, timely and inclusive participation opportunities for anyone who wants to engage in the consultation process. Input from the public is included in the Impact Assessment Report and will be used by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change (or Cabinet) when making the final approval decision on a project. The British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office (BC EAO) also has public comment periods but no BC resource projects are currently in that phase.

There are five projects in a public comment period with the IAAC. To learn about these projects and have your voice heard, follow the links below.

Castle Project (Teck Coal)

Comment period: October 14 to November 3, 2020

Project overview: https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/80702?culture=en-CA

To view submitted comments: https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/80702/contributions

To submit a comment: https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/80702/participation

Marathon Palladium Project (Generation PGM)

Comment period: October 9 to 25, 2020

Project overview: https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/54755?culture=en-CA

To view submitted comments: https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/54755/contributions

To submit a comment: https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/54755/participation

BHP Canada Exploration Drilling Project (BHP Petroleum)

Comment period: September 30 to October 30, 2020

Project overview: https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/80174?culture=en-CA

To view submitted comments: https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/80174/contributions

To submit a comment: https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/80174/participation

Central Ridge Exploration Drilling Project (Equinor Canada)

Comment period: September 30 to October 30, 2020

Project overview: https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/80175

To view submitted comments: https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/80175/contributions

To submit a comment: https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/80175/participation

West Flemish Pass Exploration Drilling Project (Chevron Canada)

Comment period: September 30 to October 30, 2020

Project overview: https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/80161?culture=en-CA

To view submitted comments: https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/80161/contributions

To submit a comment: https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/80161/participation