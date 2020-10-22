Kinder Morgan issues 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance report













Report Expands on Methane Emissions Reductions, Community Relations and Biodiversity Programs

HOUSTON – Kinder Morgan, Inc. announced today the publication of its 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. This report builds on our vision as a company to deliver energy to improve lives and create a better world.

“We have provided additional ESG-related metrics throughout our report, including our electricity and renewable energy usage, company-wide air emissions and community investments,” said KMI’s Chief Operating Officer James Holland.

“This report is reflective of Kinder Morgan’s safe, efficient and responsible operations and commitment to transparency. We have also included results of physical risk scenario analysis and documented our expanded diversity and inclusion initiatives.”

Kinder Morgan continues to view natural gas as part of the solution for reducing the world’s greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). As detailed in the report, the company has worked to reduce methane emissions throughout the energy value chain, particularly in the midstream sector.

In 2016, the company set a goal of achieving an intensity target of 0.31% of methane emissions per unit of throughput by 2025 for its natural gas transmission and storage assets.

From 2017 through 2019, KMI was able to achieve a methane emission intensity rate for these operations of 0.04%, 0.02%, and 0.03%, respectively – surpassing its 0.31% target years ahead of schedule. The company has also increased its focus on reducing additional GHG emissions from its operations and has identified and implemented multiple emission reduction projects.

The 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report is available on the Kinder Morgan website at ESG Reports.

About Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 147 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke. For more information, please visit www.kindermorgan.com.