Devon Energy reports third-quarter 2020 financial and operational results













OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 29, 2020 – Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today reported financial and operational results for the third quarter 2020. The company’s earnings release, supplemental financial tables, updated guidance and related earnings presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Devon’s website, www.devonenergy.com. These materials will also be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

The company’s third-quarter conference call will be held at 9:30 a.m. Central (10:30 a.m. Eastern) on Friday, October 30, 2020, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.