Column: Trump is Still the Best Choice for America (and Canada)













I realize in writing this as a Canadian some might wonder why I care so much about the politics of a foreign country. Well, as I wrote three years ago Donald Trump had delivered more positive results for the Alberta economy than our own leaders, and that has remained true today. The approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, which is now under construction, is vital to the long term hopes of our oil industry, and Joe Biden has promised to kill it and leave us stranded.

Americans need a strong economy (and we need a strong economy in our largest market), and the economic boom of the pre-COVID Trump years provided that. His tax cuts directly benefited the vast majority of Americans as even the NY Times analysis showed, and indirectly benefited everyone by spurring increased wages and low unemployment, that included the lowest unemployment ever for Black Americans and Hispanic Americans. It truly was a boom for all Americans, not just the coastal elites.

Once COVID has passed, Trump’s focus on the basics of low taxes and streamlining regulations will provide growth once more. Biden though, like Trudeau here, has been promising to ‘build back better’, a slogan we all know is cover for expensive ‘green’ boondoggles, handouts to favored companies, lower growth, and higher taxes for all.

Trump has supported the US oil industry too, providing jobs and energy security to Americans. Biden has opposed fraccing in the past, although he falsely denies it now, and his running mate has a record as being one of the most strident fraccing opponents in the US Senate. For the first time in 48 years, the Pittsburg Post-Gazette, in the center of the Marcellus play, has endorsed the Republican candidate for President because of the damage Biden would do to western Pennsylvania.

Trump is the first President in decades not to have started a new overseas war, and he has wound down US involvement in most of the conflicts he inherited. He moved the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem to recognize their real capital and right to exist, while also taking a hard line on Iran, ripping up Obama’s sweetheart deal and assassinating their terrorist mastermind Qasem Soleimani. The result wasn’t the chaos many predicted, but the greatest advancement in Mideast peace in decades, as multiple Muslim-majority states have normalized relations with Israel. Even Saudi Arabia has taken steps toward normalization, such as allowing Israeli flights to cross its airspace. Biden would mean going back to the days of pallets of cash handed over to terrorist nations for no permanent gain, and once again elevating all the very serious thinkers who have so consistently been wrong, and created nothing but war and failure at a cost of American lives and treasure.

Trump’s creation of the NASA Artemis program, accelerating mankind’s permanent return to and colonization of the Moon and with planned missions to Mars is vitally important to anyone who believes guaranteeing humanity’s long term future depends on eventually breaking the surly bonds of Earth for good. The associated Artemis Accords, signed by 8 nations just last month, are a major diplomatic step in guiding the peaceful development of outer space. For a President who is often accused of being a science denier he sure has crafted an ambitious and forward looking plan for space.

Much of Trump’s support in 2016 came from people who felt forgotten and left behind by the modern globalized economy, and he has looked out for them. He stood up to China and fought to bring manufacturing back to America. He passed the national right to try for experimental medicines to give people in hopeless situations one last shot. He made the first significant move toward criminal justice reform in many years with the First Step Act. And he has supported for school choice to allow people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to to escape failing schools.

People attack him for the US’s handling of COVID, when the outbreaks in western and central Europe dwarf that in the US by every single per capita measure, and despite the highest death rates in the US still belonging to northeast Democrat run states that failed utterly to protect their seniors in the early days of the pandemic.

Some people like to say that they support his policies but that they just don’t like him as a person but so often the truth is the person they dislike is a fictional creation of the media. Even the most famous of the negative stories about him, the idea that he claimed neo-nazis were “very fine people” simply isn’t true. In fact, reading the transcript of the press conference, not only did he take pains to distinguish that neo-nazis were not the people he was referring to, but he also specifically condemned them. Indeed, he was actually prophetic that day when he talked about how the left would come for statues of Washington and Jefferson, which has happened over the last summer. Still three years later despite the many, many, times he has condemned white supremacists before and since, the media and Democrats still make people believe he refuses to do it.

Trump is a good man, who has donated his entire salary as president to charity, understands that nations must preserve their history and protect their borders, knows that they should look after their own citizens first and foremost in any trade deals, appreciates that natural resources should be developed, and realizes that taking government out of the way of business is the best way to let his nation prosper.

On Tuesday, all Americans should vote for Donald Trump and to keep Making America Great Again!