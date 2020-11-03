LISTEN: Canadian Gas Dialogues 2020 – LNG opportunities













LNG Canada and Woodfibre LNG represent Canada’s vanguard on the international LNG stage, but more is yet to come. From ISO shipments out of Vancouver to world-scale projects on the drawing board in Quebec and Nova Scotia, Canada has the potential to play a leading role delivering the world’s cleanest LNG to global markets. What needs to be done to make sure that potential is reached?



Moderator: Cameron Gingrich, Managing Partner – Markets and Strategy, Incorrys

Panel:

Allan Fogwill, CEO, Canadian Energy Research Institute

Menzie McEachern, director mineral and petroleum resources, GNWT

Alfred Sorensen, CEO, Pieridae Energy

Doug Stout, FortisBC