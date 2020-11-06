You’re invited to attend the 2020 CAODC Virtual State of the Industry!













On Wednesday November 18, the CAODC is excited to welcome Canada’s Federal Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Seamus O’Regan, as their keynote speaker at their Virtual State of the Industry.

The State of the Industry is not only welcomed by CAODC members as a capstone event for the year, but it is widely covered by mainstream media as one of the most accurate barometers of industry activity with the release of the 2020 State of the Industry Report, and 2021 Drilling Forecast.

Additionally, along with the keynote address, an expert panel including Tristan Goodman, President of EPAC, Jane MacTaggart, President & CEO of Tundra Oil & Gas, and Eric Nuttall, Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager at Ninepoint Partners will discuss the factors they feel will most impact Canadian oil and gas in 2021. Members of the virtual audience will be given a chance to ask questions, as these experts address topics ranging from utilization rates and government policy, to global trends and activity in the WCSB.

Cost per ticket:

$25.00 + tax.

Register for the event here.