Birchcliff Energy Ltd. announces Q3 2020 results, preliminary outlook for 2021 and discovery of extension to the Gordondale light oil pool

“Birchcliff delivered excellent third quarter results, highlighted by quarterly adjusted funds flow of $59.4 million and free funds flow of $28.5 million, with quarterly average production of 78,376 boe/d. Our ability to drive significant cash flow in the current operating environment speaks to the strong performance of our assets and our low-cost structure,” commented Jeff Tonken, President and Chief Executive Officer of Birchcliff. “During the third quarter, we brought our 14-well pad on production in Pouce Coupe. The 14 wells are producing significantly more condensate/light oil and less natural gas than we previously forecast and we believe we have discovered an extension to the Gordondale light oil pool into the northeastern area of Pouce Coupe. The increased condensate/light oil rates make these 14 wells more economic than we had anticipated. In addition, our new inlet liquids-handling facility in Pouce Coupe that we completed in the third quarter of 2020 allows us to process and sell the condensate/light oil from these wells in Pouce Coupe to achieve a premium price.

We are increasing our 2020 adjusted funds flow guidance to $195 million from $185 million and reducing our 2020 annual average production guidance to 76,000 to 77,000 boe/d from 78,000 to 80,000 boe/d.

For 2021, we are committed to free funds flow generation and debt reduction. Although we have not yet finalized our 2021 plans, we are targeting F&D capital spending to be in the range of $200 million to $220 million with annual average production expected to be 78,000 to 80,000 boe/d, which would generate free funds flow of approximately $140 million at today’s strip prices. None of our production is currently subject to fixed price commodity hedges, which will allow us to take advantage of strengthening natural gas prices.”

Birchcliff’s unaudited interim condensed financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and related management’s discussion and analysis (the “MD&A”) will be available on its website at www.birchcliffenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q3 2020 Highlights

Delivered adjusted funds flow of $59.4 million ($0.22 per basic common share) in Q3 2020, a 174% increase from Q2 2020 and a 6% decrease from Q3 2019.

Free funds flow of $28.5 million ($0.11 per basic common share) in Q3 2020, a 146% increase from Q2 2020 and a 25% increase from Q3 2019.

Achieved quarterly average production of 78,376 boe/d in Q3 2020, a 5% increase from Q2 2020 and a 3% decrease from Q3 2019.

Achieved record low operating expense of $2.73/boe in Q3 2020, a 6% decrease from Q2 2020 and a 1% decrease from Q3 2019.

Realized an operating netback of $12.03/boe in Q3 2020, a 76% increase from Q2 2020 and a 23% increase from Q3 2019.

Reduced total debt at September 30, 2020 by $23.2 million from June 30, 2020.

Continued with the successful execution of its 2020 capital program (the “2020 Capital Program”), completing and bringing on production 14 (14.0 net) wells. F&D capital expenditures in Q3 2020 were $30.8 million.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

Three months ended

September 30

,

Nine months ended

September 30

,

2020 2019 2020 2019 OPERATING Average production Light oil (bbls/d) 4,405 4,882 4,700 4,845 Condensate (bbls/d) 7,266 5,744 5,545 5,226 NGLs (bbls/d) 6,898 7,559 7,436 7,078 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 358,851 374,180 347,787 364,996 Total (boe/d) 78,376 80,548 75,645 77,982 Average realized sales price (CDN$)(1) Light oil (per bbl) 48.50 67.15 40.57 68.50 Condensate (per bbl) 48.27 65.94 46.07 67.82 NGLs (per bbl) 14.05 9.75 12.66 12.70 Natural gas (per Mcf) 2.48 1.71 2.33 2.38 Total (per boe) 19.80 17.62 17.86 21.08 NETBACK AND COST ($/boe) Petroleum and natural gas revenue(1) 19.80 17.62 17.86 21.08 Royalty expense (0.55 ) (0.76 ) (0.56 ) (0.90 ) Operating expense (2.73 ) (2.75 ) (2.91 ) (3.10 ) Transportation and other expense (4.49 ) (4.34 ) (4.94 ) (4.41 ) Operating netback ($/boe) 12.03 9.77 9.45 12.67 G&A expense, net (0.67 ) (0.74 ) (0.80 ) (0.84 ) Interest expense (0.93 ) (0.77 ) (0.84 ) (0.90 ) Realized gain (loss) on financial instruments (2.28 ) 0.22 (2.31 ) 0.95 Other income 0.08 0.02 0.19 0.03 Adjusted funds flow netback ($/boe) 8.23 8.50 5.69 11.91 Depletion and depreciation expense (7.54 ) (7.57 ) (7.63 ) (7.51 ) Unrealized loss on financial instruments (3.55 ) (8.22 ) (3.75 ) (6.87 ) Other expenses(2) (0.05 ) (0.28 ) (0.33 ) (0.59 ) Dividends on preferred shares (0.27 ) (0.26 ) (0.28 ) (0.27 ) Income tax recovery 0.73 1.50 1.36 1.42 Net loss to common shareholders ($/boe) (2.45 ) (6.33 ) (4.94 ) (1.91 ) FINANCIAL Petroleum and natural gas revenue ($000s)(1) 142,779 130,588 370,222 448,800 Cash flow from operating activities ($000s) 52,977 48,908 116,749 241,509 Adjusted funds flow ($000s) 59,377 62,958 118,017 253,563 Per basic common share ($) 0.22 0.24 0.44 0.95 Net loss to common shareholders ($000s) (17,692 ) (46,889 ) (102,415 ) (40,595 ) Per basic common share ($) (0.07 ) (0.18 ) (0.39 ) (0.15 ) End of period basic common shares (000s) 265,935 265,935 265,935 265,935 Weighted average basic common shares (000s) 265,935 265,935 265,935 265,928 Dividends on common shares ($000s) 1,330 6,981 9,638 20,942 Dividends on preferred shares ($000s) 1,905 1,921 5,749 5,765 Total capital expenditures ($000s)(3) 31,193 41,621 248,006 242,111 Long-term debt ($000s) 771,706 638,631 771,706 638,631 Total debt ($000s) 784,414 644,407 784,414 644,407

(1) Excludes the effects of financial instruments but includes the effects of physical delivery contracts.

(2) Includes non-cash expenses such as compensation, accretion, amortization of deferred financing fees and other income.

(3) See “Advisories – Capital Expenditures”.

OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE

Preliminary Outlook for 2021

Based on current strip prices, Birchcliff expects to generate free funds flow of approximately $140 million in 2021(1), with priority being given to debt reduction. Although Birchcliff has not yet finalized its 2021 capital spending plans, it is currently targeting F&D capital spending of $200 million to $220 million and an annual average production rate of 78,000 to 80,000 boe/d. Birchcliff expects to be able to maintain its production at or near 2020 levels with less F&D capital due to the Corporation’s high-quality, low-decline assets. Birchcliff expects facilities and infrastructure spending in 2021 to decrease by approximately 70%, from approximately $75 million in 2020 to approximately $20 million in 2021 as a result of one-time facilities and infrastructure projects completed in 2020.

The 2021 capital program will be designed to provide Birchcliff with significant optionality to take advantage of volatile commodity prices. As a result of Birchcliff’s large inventory of potential future drilling locations, the Corporation has the ability to focus on natural gas, liquids-rich natural gas or light oil drilling, depending on its outlook for commodity prices.

Birchcliff believes that generating free funds flow and the repayment of debt in 2021 will provide it with the most optionality to take advantage of future opportunities in its industry and give Birchcliff the ability to maximize future shareholder returns. Birchcliff continues to work through its plans for 2021 and expects to announce details of its 2021 capital program and guidance in January 2021.

(1) Assuming the following commodity prices and exchange rate: an average WTI price of US$43.70/bbl; an average WTI-MSW differential of CDN$6.25/bbl; an average AECO 5A price of CDN$2.60/GJ; an average Dawn price of US$2.80/MMBtu; an average NYMEX HH price of US$2.95/MMBtu; and an exchange rate (CDN$ to US$1) of 1.31.

Revised 2020 Guidance

As noted above, Birchcliff is revising its adjusted funds flow guidance to $195 million from $185 million and its annual average production guidance to 76,000 to 77,000 boe/d from 78,000 to 80,000 boe/d. Average production in Q4 2020 is now expected to be 78,000 to 79,000 boe/d (previously 81,000 to 83,000 boe/d). Birchcliff expects to generate significant free funds flow in Q4 2020, which will be directed towards debt reduction. Birchcliff’s F&D capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $285 million, which is the mid-point of Birchcliff’s previous guidance range of $275 million to $295 million. Birchcliff now anticipates that total debt at year end will be $740 million to $760 million (previously $750 million to $770 million), a further reduction of $24 million to $44 million from total debt at September 30, 2020.

The following table sets forth Birchcliff’s revised and previous guidance and commodity price assumptions for 2020:

Revised 2020 guidance and

assumptions(1) Previous 2020 guidance and

assumptions(2)(3) Production Annual average production (boe/d) 76,000 – 77,000 78,000 – 80,000 % Light oil 6% 7% % Condensate 8% 8% % NGLs 9% 9% % Natural gas 77% 76% Q4 average production (boe/d) 78,000 – 79,000 81,000 – 83,000 Average Expenses ($/boe) Royalty 0.60 – 0.80 0.70 – 0.90 Operating 2.85 – 3.05 2.85 – 3.05 Transportation and other 4.90 – 5.10 5.00 – 5.20 Adjusted Funds Flow (MM$) 195(4) 185 F&D Capital Expenditures (MM$) 285(5) 275 – 295 Free Funds Flow (MM$)(6) (90) (90) – (110) Total Debt at Year End (MM$) 740 – 760(7) 750 – 770 Natural Gas Market Exposure(8) AECO exposure as a % of total natural gas production 16% 19% Dawn exposure as a % of total natural gas production 46% 44% NYMEX HH exposure as a % of total natural gas production 34% 34% Alliance exposure as a % of total natural gas production 4% 3% Commodity Prices Average WTI price (US$/bbl) 37.50 39.00 Average WTI-MSW differential (CDN$/bbl) 8.10 8.75 Average AECO 5A price (CDN$/GJ) 2.20 2.10 Average Dawn price (US$/MMBtu)(9) 1.95 1.90 Average NYMEX HH price (US$/MMBtu)(9) 2.10 2.10 Exchange rate (CDN$ to US$1) 1.35 1.35

(1) Birchcliff’s revised guidance for its commodity mix, adjusted funds flow and natural gas market exposure in 2020 is based on an annual average production rate of 76,500 boe/d during 2020, which is the mid-point of Birchcliff’s revised annual average production guidance for 2020.

(2) Birchcliff’s previous guidance for its commodity mix, adjusted funds flow and natural gas market exposure in 2020 was based on an annual average production rate of 79,000 boe/d during 2020, which was the mid-point of Birchcliff’s previous annual average production guidance for 2020.

(3) As previously issued on August 12, 2020.

(4) Birchcliff’s estimate of adjusted funds flow takes into account the effects of its physical and financial commodity risk management contracts outstanding as at November 12, 2020.

(5) Birchcliff’s estimate of F&D capital expenditures excludes any net potential acquisitions and dispositions. See “Advisories – Capital Expenditures”.

(6) Free funds flow is calculated as adjusted funds flow less F&D capital expenditures and is prior to acquisitions and dispositions, dividend payments, abandonment and reclamation obligations, administrative assets, financing fees and capital lease obligations. See “Non-GAAP Measures”.

(7) The total debt amount set forth in the table above assumes the following: (i) that the timing and amount of preferred share dividends paid by the Corporation remains consistent with previous years, with the dividend rates remaining flat; (ii) that a common share dividend of $0.005 per share is paid for the quarter ending December 31, 2020; (iii) that there are approximately 266 million common shares outstanding; (iv) that there will be 1.96 million cumulative redeemable preferred shares, Series C outstanding at December 31, 2020; (v) that the 2020 Capital Program will be carried out as currently contemplated and the level of capital spending set forth herein will be achieved; and (vi) the targets for production, commodity mix, capital expenditures, adjusted funds flow, free funds flow and natural gas market exposure and the commodity price and exchange rate assumptions set forth herein are met. The amount set forth in the table above does not include annual cash incentive payments.

(8) Birchcliff’s guidance regarding its natural gas market exposure in 2020 assumes: (i) 175,000 GJ/d being sold at the Dawn index price; (ii) 15,600 GJ/d being sold at Alliance’s Trading Pool daily index price; and (iii) 132,500 MMBtu/d being hedged on a financial and physical basis at a fixed basis differential between the AECO 7A price and the NYMEX HH price.

(9) See “Advisories – MMBtu Pricing Conversions”.

The following table illustrates the expected impact of changes in commodity prices and the CDN/US exchange rate on the Corporation’s estimate of adjusted funds flow for 2020 of $195 million, after taking into account the effects of its commodity risk management contracts outstanding as at November 12, 2020:

Forward Three Months’ Sensitivity(1) Estimated change to Q4 2020 adjusted funds flow

(MM$)(2)(3) Change in WTI US$1.00/bbl 0.9 Change in NYMEX HH US$0.10/MMBtu 0.5 Change in Dawn US$0.10/MMBtu 1.3 Change in AECO CDN$0.10/GJ 0.9 Change in CDN/US exchange rate CDN$0.01 0.3

(1) Adjusted funds flow sensitivities take into account actual prices and exchange rates from January 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020.

(2) See the guidance table above.

(3) The calculated impact on adjusted funds flow is only applicable within the limited range of change indicated. Calculations are performed independently and may not be indicative of actual results. Actual results may vary materially when multiple variables change at the same time.

Ongoing weakness in commodity prices resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and market volatility may adversely and materially impact the Corporation’s future financial and operational results. Changes in assumed commodity prices and variances in production estimates can have a significant impact on the Corporation’s estimates of adjusted funds flow and free funds flow and the Corporation’s other guidance, which impact may be material. For further information, see “Advisories – Forward-Looking Statements” in this press release.

Q3 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

Production

Birchcliff’s production averaged 78,376 boe/d in Q3 2020, a 5% increase from 74,950 boe/d in Q2 2020. The increase was primarily due to the new 14-well pad brought on production in Pouce Coupe during Q3 2020, partially offset by natural production declines and ongoing impacts of frac-driven interaction. In order to manage the higher condensate and frac water flowback volumes associated with the 14-well pad, Birchcliff proactively and temporarily restricted production of existing wells in Pouce Coupe during Q3 2020.

Birchcliff’s production in Q3 2020 decreased by 3% from 80,548 boe/d in Q3 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the on-stream timing of incremental production from new horizontal oil and condensate-rich natural gas wells in Gordondale and Pouce Coupe during Q3 2020 being later as compared to Q3 2019, as well as natural production declines and ongoing impacts of frac-driven interaction.

Liquids accounted for approximately 24% of Birchcliff’s total production in Q3 2020, which was the same as Q2 2020 and up from 23% in Q3 2019. Liquids weighting increased from Q3 2019 primarily due to incremental production from new liquids-rich natural gas wells in 2020.

Adjusted Funds Flow

Birchcliff’s adjusted funds flow for Q3 2020 was $59.4 million, or $0.22 per basic common share, a 174% and 175% increase, respectively, from $21.7 million and $0.08 per basic common share in Q2 2020. The increases were primarily due to higher reported revenue as compared to Q2 2020. Petroleum and natural gas revenue increased by 37% as compared to Q2 2020, primarily due to a higher average realized sales price in Q3 2020 and an increase in production. Adjusted funds flow was also positively impacted by lower transportation and other expense and a lower realized loss on financial instruments and negatively impacted by higher royalty and interest expenses as compared to Q2 2020.

Birchcliff’s adjusted funds flow in Q3 2020 decreased by 6% and 8% from $63.0 million and $0.24 per basic common share in Q3 2019. The decreases were primarily due to a realized loss on financial instruments of $16.4 million in Q3 2020 as compared to a realized gain on financial instruments of $1.6 million in Q3 2019, partially offset by higher reported revenue. Petroleum and natural gas revenue increased by 9% as compared to Q3 2019, largely due to a higher average realized natural gas sales price in Q3 2020, partially offset by a decrease in the average realized light oil and condensate sales prices and a decrease in corporate production. Birchcliff’s light oil and condensate revenue was negatively impacted by the significant weakness and volatility in oil prices as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing global demand destruction. Adjusted funds flow was also negatively impacted by higher interest and transportation and other expenses, and positively impacted by lower operating and royalty expenses as compared to Q3 2019.

Net Loss to Common Shareholders

Birchcliff recorded a net loss to common shareholders of $17.7 million, or $0.07 per basic common share, in Q3 2020, a decrease from $39.5 million and $0.15 per basic common share in Q2 2020. The decreases were primarily due to higher adjusted funds flow as described above, partially offset by higher unrealized mark-to-market losses on financial instruments and a decrease in income tax recovery as compared to Q2 2020.

Birchcliff’s net loss to common shareholders in Q3 2020 decreased from $46.9 million and $0.18 per basic common share in Q3 2019. The decreases were primarily due to lower unrealized mark-to-market losses on financial instruments, partially offset by lower adjusted funds flow as described above and a decrease in income tax recovery as compared to Q3 2019.

Operating Expense

Birchcliff’s record low operating expense was $2.73/boe in Q3 2020, a 6% decrease from $2.89/boe in Q2 2020 and a 1% decrease from $2.75/boe in Q3 2019. The decreases were primarily due to various field optimization and cost-saving initiatives in Pouce Coupe and Gordondale, which included the Corporation’s expanded liquids-handling capabilities in Pouce Coupe.

Operating Netback

Birchcliff’s operating netback was $12.03/boe in Q3 2020, a 76% and 23% increase from $6.84/boe in Q2 2020 and $9.77/boe in Q3 2019. The increase from Q2 2020 was primarily due to a higher average realized sales price and lower per boe operating and transportation and other expenses, partially offset by a higher per boe royalty expense. The increase from Q3 2019 was primarily due to a higher average realized sales price and lower per boe operating and royalty expenses, partially offset by higher per boe transportation and other expense.

Total Cash Costs

Birchcliff’s total cash costs were $9.37/boe in Q3 2020, a 6% decrease from $9.96/boe in Q2 2020. The decrease was primarily due to lower per boe operating, G&A and transportation and other expenses, partially offset by higher per boe royalty and interest expenses. Birchcliff’s total cash costs on a per boe basis in Q3 2020 were comparable to $9.36/boe in Q3 2019.

Debt and Credit Facilities

Birchcliff has significant liquidity from its credit facilities which have an aggregate principal amount of $1.0 billion and are comprised of an extendible revolving syndicated term credit facility of $900.0 million and an extendible revolving working capital facility of $100.0 million. Birchcliff’s credit facilities do not contain any financial maintenance covenants and do not mature until May 11, 2022. At September 30, 2020, Birchcliff had long-term bank debt of $771.7 million (June 30, 2020: $753.1 million; September 30, 2019: $638.6 million), leaving $222.6 million of unutilized credit capacity after adjusting for outstanding letters of credit and unamortized interest and fees. Total debt at September 30, 2020 was $784.4 million as compared to $807.6 million at June 30, 2020 and $644.4 million at September 30, 2019. Total debt peaked in early Q3 2020 and is expected to decrease throughout the remainder of 2020, with total debt at year end 2020 anticipated to be $740 million to $760 million, a reduction of $24 million to $44 million from total debt at September 30, 2020. See “Outlook and Guidance – Revised 2020 Guidance”.

Pouce Coupe Gas Plant Netbacks

Birchcliff processed approximately 69% of its total corporate natural gas production and 59% of its total corporate production through Birchcliff’s 100% owned and operated natural gas processing plant in Pouce Coupe (the “Pouce Coupe Gas Plant”) in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to 73% and 63%, respectively, in the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The following table sets forth Birchcliff’s average daily production and operating netback for wells producing to the Pouce Coupe Gas Plant for the periods indicated:

Nine months ended

September 30, 2020

Nine months ended

September 30, 2019

Average production: Condensate (bbls/d) 4,126 3,845 NGLs (bbls/d) 1,056 871 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 238,482 264,699 Total (boe/d) 44,929 48,832 Liquids-to-gas ratio(1) (bbls/MMcf) 21.7 17.8 Netback and cost: $/Mcfe

$/boe

$/Mcfe

$/boe

Petroleum and natural gas revenue(2) 2.87 17.19 3.09 18.55 Royalty expense (0.05 ) (0.30 ) (0.05 ) (0.32 ) Operating expense(3) (0.37 ) (2.17 ) (0.35 ) (2.10 ) Transportation and other expense (0.88 ) (5.30 ) (0.75 ) (4.47 ) Operating netback $1.57 $9.42 $1.94 $11.66 Operating margin(4) 55 % 55 % 63 % 63 %

(1) Liquids consists of condensate and other NGLs.

(2) Excludes the effects of financial instruments but includes the effects of physical delivery contracts.

(3) Represents plant and field operating expense.

(4) Operating margin is calculated by dividing the operating netback for the period by the petroleum and natural gas revenue for the period.

Birchcliff’s liquids-to-gas ratio increased by 22% as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019 primarily due to: (i) the completion of Birchcliff’s inlet liquids-handling facility at the Pouce Coupe Gas Plant (the “Inlet Liquids-Handling Facility”); and (ii) the addition of the new condensate-rich 14-well pad brought on production in Pouce Coupe in Q3 2020.

Commodity Prices

The following table sets forth the average benchmark index prices and exchange rate for the periods indicated:

Three months ended

September 30, 2020 Three months ended

September 30, 2019 % Change Light oil – WTI Cushing (US$/bbl) 40.27 56.45 (29 ) Light oil – MSW (Mixed Sweet) (CDN$/bbl) 48.09 67.88 (29 ) Natural gas – NYMEX HH (US$/MMBtu)(1) 1.98 2.23 (11 ) Natural gas – AECO 5A Daily (CDN$/GJ) 2.13 0.86 148 Natural gas – AECO 7A Month Ahead (US$/MMBtu)(1) 1.62 0.79 105 Natural gas – Dawn Day Ahead (US$/MMBtu)(1) 1.82 2.12 (14 ) Natural gas – ATP 5A Day Ahead (CDN$/GJ) 2.12 0.93 128 Exchange rate (CDN$ to US$1) 1.3316 1.3207 1 Exchange rate (US$ to CDN$1) 0.7509 0.7572 (1 )

(1) See “Advisories – MMBtu Pricing Conversions”.

Marketing and Natural Gas Market Diversification

Birchcliff’s physical natural gas sales exposure primarily consists of the AECO, Dawn and Alliance markets. In addition, the Corporation has various financial instruments outstanding that provide it with exposure to NYMEX HH pricing.

The following table details Birchcliff’s effective sales, production and average realized sales price for natural gas and liquids for Q3 2020, after taking into account the Corporation’s financial instruments:

Three months ended September 30, 2020 Effective

sales

(CDN$000s) Percentage of

total sales

(%) Effective

production

(per day) Percentage of

total natural gas

production

(%) Percentage of

total corporate

production

(%) Effective average

realized

sales price

(CDN$) Markets AECO(1) 13,727 11 % 61,913 Mcf 18 % 13 % 2.41/Mcf Dawn(2) 37,723 29 % 158,745 Mcf 44 % 34 % 2.58/Mcf Alliance(3) 3,958 3 % 18,122 Mcf 5 % 4 % 2.37/Mcf NYMEX HH(1) 12,813 10 % 120,071 Mcf 33 % 25 % 1.16/Mcf Total natural gas 68,221 53 % 358,851 Mcf 100 % 76 % 2.07/Mcf Light oil 19,655 15 % 4,405 bbls 6 % 48.50/bbl Condensate 32,263 25 % 7,266 bbls 9 % 48.27/bbl NGLs 8,917 7 % 6,898 bbls 9 % 14.05/bbl Total liquids 60,835 47 % 18,569 bbls 24 % 35.61/bbl Total corporate 129,056 100 % 78,378 boe 100 % 17.90/boe

(1) A portion of AECO 5A sales and production that effectively received NYMEX HH pricing under Birchcliff’s long-term physical and financial NYMEX/AECO 7A basis swap contracts has been included as effective sales and production in NYMEX HH markets. Birchcliff sold financial and physical AECO 7A basis swaps for 100,000 MMBtu/d at an average contract price of NYMEX less US$1.23/MMBtu during Q3 2020.

(2) Birchcliff has agreements for the firm service transportation of an aggregate of 175,000 GJ/d of natural gas on TCPL’s Canadian Mainline, whereby natural gas is transported to the Dawn trading hub in Southern Ontario.

(3) Birchcliff has sales agreements with a third party marketer to sell and deliver into the Alliance pipeline system. Alliance sales are recorded net of transportation tolls.

Effectively 89% of the Corporation’s sales revenue, representing 82% of its total natural gas production and 87% of its total corporate production, was generated from markets outside of AECO in Q3 2020, after taking into account its liquids sales and long-term financial NYMEX/AECO basis swap position.

The following tables set forth Birchcliff’s sales, production, average realized sales price, transportation costs and natural gas sales netback by natural gas market for the periods indicated, before taking into account the Corporation’s financial instruments:

Three months ended September 30, 2020 Natural gas

sales(1)

(CDN$000s) Percentage of

natural gas

sales

(%) Natural gas

production

(Mcf/d) Percentage of

natural gas

production

(%) Average realized

natural gas sales

price(1)

(CDN$/Mcf) Natural gas

transportation

costs(2)

(CDN$/Mcf) Natural gas

sales

netback(3)

(CDN$/Mcf) AECO 40,259 49 181,984 51 2.41 0.36 2.04 Dawn 37,723 46 158,745 44 2.58 1.37 1.21 Alliance(4) 3,958 5 18,122 5 2.37 – 2.37 Total 81,940 100 358,851 100 2.48 0.79 1.69

Three months ended September 30, 2019 Natural gas

sales(1)

(CDN$000s) Percentage of

natural gas

sales

(%) Natural gas

production

(Mcf/d) Percentage of

natural gas

production

(%) Average realized

natural gas sales

price(1)

(CDN$/Mcf) Natural gas

transportation

costs(2)

(CDN$/Mcf) Natural gas

sales

netback(3)

(CDN$/Mcf) AECO 20,343 34 225,991 60 0.98 0.31 0.67 Dawn 37,528 64 137,018 37 2.98 1.35 1.63 Alliance(4) 929 2 11,171 3 0.90 – 0.90 Total 58,800 100 374,180 100 1.71 0.68 1.02

(1) Excludes the effects of financial instruments but includes the effects of physical delivery contracts.

(2) Reflects costs to transport natural gas from the field receipt point to the delivery sales trading hub.

(3) Natural gas sales netback denotes the average realized natural gas sales price less natural gas transportation costs.

(4) Alliance sales are recorded net of transportation tolls.

Capital Activities and Investment

During Q3 2020, Birchcliff continued with the successful execution of the 2020 Capital Program, completing and bringing on production 14 (14.0 net) wells. Total capital expenditures in the quarter were $31.2 million and F&D capital expenditures were $30.8 million. For further information regarding Birchcliff’s operational activities year-to-date, see “Operational Update”.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Discovery of Extension to the Gordondale Light Oil Pool

In Q3 2020, the Corporation brought the production on from its 14-well pad (14-19-079-12W6) located in the northeastern area of Pouce Coupe. The 14 wells were drilled in 3 different intervals, with 5 wells drilled in the Montney D2, 4 wells drilled in the Montney D1 and 5 in the Montney C. The wells have now been producing for over 60 days and have produced significantly more condensate/light oil than previously forecast. During the initial 60 days of production, the pad was flowing inline post-fracture condensate/light oil, raw natural gas and frac water. The production rates of the wells have been stabilizing as the frac water flowing back to surface has been diminishing over time. The following table summarizes the aggregate and average production rates for the 14 wells:

IP 30(1) IP 60(1) Aggregate production rate (boe/d) 10,353 9,932 Aggregate natural gas production rate (Mcf/d) 31,214 33,991 Aggregate condensate/light oil production rate (bbls/d) 5,150 4,265 Average per well production rate (boe/d) 740 709 Average per well natural gas production rate (Mcf/d) 2,230 2,428 Average per well condensate/light oil production rate (bbls/d) 368 305 Condensate/light oil to gas ratio (bbls/MMcf) 165 125

(1) Represents the cumulative volumes for each well measured at the wellhead separator for the 30 or 60 days (as applicable) of production immediately after each well was considered stabilized after producing fracture treatment fluid back to surface in an amount such that flow rates of hydrocarbons became reliable. See “Advisories – Initial Production Rates”.

The results from Birchcliff’s 14-well pad demonstrate the extension of the Gordondale light oil pool into the northeastern area of Pouce Coupe, which provides the Corporation with significantly more potential condensate/light oil drilling opportunities. The 14 wells are showing strong initial condensate/light oil rates, similar to the light oil wells that Birchcliff drilled in Gordondale over the past year, and are delivering strong rates of return at current commodity prices. The Inlet Liquids-Handling Facility, which was completed in the Q3 2020, allows the Corporation to process and sell the condensate/light oil from these wells in Pouce Coupe to achieve a premium price.

Update on the 2020 Capital Program

Birchcliff has completed the vast majority of its 2020 Capital Program, with all previously planned wells brought on production and all major facilities and infrastructure projects successfully completed. The 2020 Capital Program was strategically front-end loaded, allowing Birchcliff to bring new wells on production relatively early in the year in order to optimize producing days for capital spent. Birchcliff expects to spend $285 million in 2020, the mid-point of its previous capital expenditure guidance, as it completes its capital program in Q4 2020. Birchcliff intends to utilize any capital savings realized on the $285 million 2020 Capital Program to prepare for the efficient execution of its 2021 capital program.

The following table summarizes the wells that Birchcliff has brought on production in 2020:

Area Total wells brought on

production in 2020 Pouce Coupe Montney D1 horizontal natural gas wells 4 Montney D2 horizontal natural gas wells 12 Montney C horizontal natural gas wells 8 Total – Pouce Coupe 24 Gordondale Montney D1 horizontal oil wells 5 Montney D2 horizontal oil wells 4 Montney D4 horizontal oil wells 1 Total – Gordondale 10 TOTAL – COMBINED 34

