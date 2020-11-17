New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Nov. 16
|HSE Coordinator
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Nov. 13
|Project Manager (Regulatory)
|Vertex
|Toronto
|Nov. 13
|Customer Service Representative
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Nov. 13
|Accounting Coordinator
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Nov. 13
|Inventory Control Manager
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Nov. 13
|Subcontracts Specialist
|Brunel
|Vancouver
|Nov. 11
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Nov. 11
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Nov. 11
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Nov. 11
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie