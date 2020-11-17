Surge Energy Inc. announces closing of $40 Million, 4 Year BDC term facility; confirms extension of credit facility maturity to December 31, 2021; receipt of $50.6 Million EDC credit facility commitment

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

More particularly, this press release contains statements concerning the anticipated benefits of the Term Facility; EDC credit commitment and credit facility extension; Surge’s anticipated production levels; Surge’s assets and performance, the characteristics thereof, and the potential for shareholders to benefit from such assets; management’s expectations and plans with respect to the development of its assets and the timing thereof; Surge’s expectations regarding commodity prices and differentials; management’s expectation regarding net asset value growth; Surge’s flexibility regarding capital deployment; anticipated internal rates of return; the ability of management to protect stakeholder’s capital; and Surge’s declared focus and primary goals; and Surge’s expectations respecting internal rates of return.

The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Surge, including expectations and assumptions the performance of existing wells and success obtained in drilling new wells; anticipated expenses, cash flow and capital expenditures; the application of regulatory and royalty regimes; prevailing commodity prices and economic conditions; development and completion activities; the performance of new wells; the successful implementation of waterflood programs; the availability of and performance of facilities and pipelines; the geological characteristics of Surge’s properties; the successful application of drilling, completion and seismic technology; the determination of decommissioning liabilities; prevailing weather conditions; exchange rates; licensing requirements; the impact of completed facilities on operating costs; the availability and costs of capital, labour and services; and the creditworthiness of industry partners.

Although Surge believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Surge can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the condition of the global economy, including trade, public health (including the impact of COVID-19) and other geopolitical risks; risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks); commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations and constraint in the availability of services, adverse weather or break-up conditions; uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; and failure to obtain the continued support of the lenders under Surge’s bank line as a result of fluctuating commodity prices and reserve determinations by the lenders or otherwise.

Certain of these risks are set out in more detail in Surge’s AIF dated March 9, 2020 and in Surge’s MD&A for the period ended December 31, 2019, both of which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Surge undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Oil and Gas Advisories

The term “boe” means barrel of oil equivalent on the basis of 1 boe to 6,000 cubic feet of natural gas. Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 1 boe for 6,000 cubic feet of natural gas is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. “Boe/d” and “boepd” mean barrel of oil equivalent per day. “Bbl” means barrel of oil. “Bopd” and “bbl/d” means barrels of oil per day. “NGLs” means natural gas liquids.

This press release contains certain oil and gas metrics and defined terms which do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar metrics/terms presented by other issuers and may differ by definition and application.

Original Oil in Place (“OOIP”) means Discovered Petroleum Initially In Place (“DPIIP”). DPIIP is derived by Surge’s internal Qualified Reserve Evaluators (“QRE”) and prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluations Handbook (“COGEH”). DPIIP, as defined in COGEH, is that quantity of petroleum that is estimated, as of a given date, to be contained in known accumulations prior to production. The recoverable portion of DPIIP includes production, reserves and Resources Other Than Reserves (ROTR). OOIP/DPIIP and potential recovery rate estimates are based on current recovery technologies. There is significant uncertainty as to the ultimate recoverability and commercial viability of any of the resource associated with OOIP/DPIIP, and as such a recovery project cannot be defined for a volume of OOIP/DPIIP at this time. “Internally estimated” means an estimate that is derived by Surge’s internal QRE’s and prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities.

Surge’s internally used type curves were constructed using a representative, factual and balanced analog data set, as of January 1, 2020. All locations were risked appropriately, and EUR’s were measured against OOIP estimates to ensure a reasonable recovery factor was being achieved based on the respective spacing assumption. Other assumptions, such as capital expenditures, operating expenses, wellhead offsets, land encumbrances, working interests and NGL yields were all reviewed, updated and accounted for on a well by well basis by Surge’s Qualifies Reserve Evaluators. All type curves fully comply with Part 5.8 of the Companion Policy 51 – 101CP.

Surge’s weighted average internal Sparky type curve economics have an IRR of greater than 50% @ US$40/bbl WTI (C$2.00/mmbtu AECO, US$13/bbl WCS differential and 0.75 FX) and are supported by >460 internally evaluated Sparky locations by Surge’s Qualified Reserve Evaluators (with weighted average metrics of: capital expenditures of ~$1.15 MM per well , ~100 boe/d IP180 per well and ~125 mboe Estimated Ultimate Recoverable reserves per well).

Internal Rate of Return is the discount rate required to achieve a net present value of $0.

Production efficiencies are calculated by dividing capital expenditures of a project by the average production from that project for a given period of time. IP90 is the average production rate of a well over the first 90 days on production.

The average IP90 from Surge’s 2019 & 2020 programs (>40 wells) was 125 boe/d. Using the weighted average capital expenditures of $1.15 MM per well, and average production from the 2019 and 2020 programs of 125 boe/d, generates production efficiencies over these two years of <$10,000/boepd on an IP90 basis.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.