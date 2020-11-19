OSY Rental’s web series is back and better than ever













OSY Rental’s hit web reality series has returned for an all new season 6.

Watch the challenges the team faces during the pandemic and oil price downturn.

OSY Rentals is an oilfield rental and sales company specializing in Vapour Tight Tank Packages, flares, knockouts and separators. The company launched its web reality series in 2017, and the show became an overnight success with episodes reaching as many as 50,000 viewers through their YouTube and social media channels.

Visit OSY Rental’s website to watch the latest episodes and the complete series.