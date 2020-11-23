Obsidian Energy announces voting results from the 2020 special meeting of shareholders

Approval of Issuance Resolution

By resolution passed by ballot vote, the issuance of up to 72,282,992 common shares of Obsidian Energy in connection with the Company’s exchange offer to purchase all common shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 24,305,419 91.4% 2,276,437 8.6%

