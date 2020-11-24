New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Nov. 20 Welding Specialist Strike Group Airdrie
Nov. 20 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Nov. 20 COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Nov. 20 COILED TUBING SUPERVISOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Nov. 20 Recruitment consultant Brunel Calgary
Nov. 20 Senior HSE Manager Brunel Kitimat
Nov. 20 Risk Analyst, Counterparty Risk Management TC Energy Calgary
Nov. 20 Supply Chain Supplier Qualifications Team Lead TC Energy Calgary
Nov. 19 Senior Data Analyst Brunel Vancouver
Nov. 19 Change and Communications Specialist Brunel Calgary
Nov. 19 Field Work Planner TC Energy Rocky Mountain House
Nov. 19 Senior Claims Analyst TC Energy Calgary
Nov. 18 CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Nov. 17 Field operator Private company Edmonton
