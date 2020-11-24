Unified Valve Group is the new Canadian distributor of Texsteam Pumps













Calgary AB, Canada, and Houston TX, USA – Unified Valve Group Ltd. (“Unified”) and TexsteamTM Pumps (“Texsteam”) have partnered together to offer Texsteams’ full line of chemical injection pumps, including solar across Canada. With a focus on injection rate, Texsteam is available in a range of capacities and operating pressures for all industries including oil and gas, gas pipeline, industrial, water treatment, and chemical processing. Unified Valve Group has a full inventory of Texsteam pumps and parts while also providing full service and repair on all pump make and models.

Unified Valve Group is a trusted sales and service provider of all valve types and is acknowledged as the leading pressure safety valve (PSV) solutions provider across all industries since 1987. With 7 branch locations strategically located in Western Canada, and 3 full On-Site PSV repair mobile units – Unified can provide facility, On-Site, and In-Situ service/testing. By adding the renowned Texsteam line, Unified can provide the same level of customer service and support for chemical injection pumps and skids as they do for pressure safety valves in Canada.

For over 80 years TexsteamTM Pumps has been providing positive displacement chemical injection pumps for the oil and gas industry, including three advanced solar pump models. Texsteam’s line of electric, pneumatic and solar pumps are suitable for injection of a wide variety of different and complex chemicals to improve well production, improve well and pipeline flow, and address corrosive or toxic substances found in natural gas. The Texsteam line of pumps features a large selection of positive displacement chemical injection pumps to meet the needs of many applications with sizes and models to meet today’s challenging production environment.

Interested to learn more about chemical injection pumps through Texsteam’s electric, pneumatic, or solar pump packages reach out to Unified Valve Group for more information.

Adrian Costello

Director, Business Development

Email: pumpinquiries@unifiedvalve.com

Phone: 1.780.469.0090