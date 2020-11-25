AltaGas Ltd. announces aggregate $700 million medium term note offerings

The Offering is expected to close on or about November 30, 2020. The net proceeds resulting from the Offering will be used to pay down existing indebtedness under AltaGas’ credit facility, to fund the redemption of all of the issued and outstanding Cumulative Redeemable 5-Year Minimum Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series I of AltaGas and for general corporate purposes.

The Offering is being made through a syndicate of investment dealers jointly led by CIBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets and National Bank Financial Inc. under AltaGas’ Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated September 25, 2019, Prospectus Supplement dated December 10, 2019 and related Pricing Supplements dated November 25, 2020.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes in any jurisdiction. Neither the 7.5 Year Notes nor the 10 Year Notes have been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority. Neither the 7.5 Year Notes nor the 10 Year Notes have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act is available.

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

ABOUT ALTAGAS

AltaGas is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that connects NGLs and natural gas to domestic and global markets. The Company operates a diversified, low-risk, high-growth Utilities and Midstream business that is focused on delivering resilient and durable value for its stakeholders. For more information visit: www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following:

Jon Morrison

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Jon.Morrison@altagas.ca

Adam McKnight

Director, Investor Relations

Adam.McKnight@altagas.ca

Investor Inquiries

1-877-691-7199

investor.relations@altagas.ca

Media Inquiries

1-403-312-0294

media.relations@altagas.ca