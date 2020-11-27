Razor Energy Corp. announces third quarter 2020 results













CALGARY, Alberta – Razor Energy Corp. (“Razor” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RZE) announces its third quarter 2020 financial and operating results. Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with Razor’s unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 which are available on SEDAR at ww w .seda r . c om and the Company’s website ww w . r a z or-ene r g y . c om .

Q3 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

OPERATING

Achieved operating expenses of $22.35/boe in the third quarter of 2020, down 24% from the same period in 2019 due to a strict focus on cost reductions and operating efficiencies. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 Razor operated properties realized operating expenses of $23.49/boe while non-operated property operating expenses averaged $49.03/boe during the same period.

Production volumes in the third quarter of 2020 averaged 3,573 boe/d, down 18% from the production volumes in the same period of 2019 and down 6% from the second quarter of 2020. Decreased production volumes are the result of reduced spending on well reactivations and repairs, operated well curtailments, and non-operated production interruptions in the Swan Hills and Kaybob areas.

Reported $5.6 million of funds flow in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $2.6 million of funds flow in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in funds flow was due to the continued focus on reducing operating expenses by the Company and significant decreases in royalties due to low oil prices during 2020 which were partially offset by decreased realized commodity prices.

Razor continues to operate its natural gas-powered generation 9 MW facility which has reduced its reliance on grid electric power and resulted in savings of $0.5 million in Q3 2020 (Q3 2019 – $0.6 million). Electricity and fuel decreased 15% in Q3 2020 as compared to the same quarter of last year mostly due to a 7% decrease in consumption, 6% decrease in average electricity pool prices and a decreased reliance on compressed natural gas and lower production levels.

Received approval for $1.5 million in funding under the Alberta government’s Site Rehabilitation Program (“SRP”) to assist with abandonment and reclamation activities.

CAPITAL

Eliminated all operated production related capital investment except for critical end of life expenditures.

Invested $0.3 million on its capital program in the third quarter of 2020, mainly on the South Swan Hills Co-Produced Geothermal Natural Gas power project.

STRATEGY

In the third quarter, the Company continued the process of selectively restarting its heavy oil and light oil wells which were shut in during the second quarter of 2020 due to lower prices. Razor’s crude oil inventories were reduced by 12,805 barrels and at September 30, 2020, the Company held 8,306 barrels of crude oil in inventory.

The Company uses in house marketing expertise to take advantage of pricing opportunities and enhance returns.

Razor implemented cost saving measures by internalizing certain oilfield services through its subsidiary, Blade Energy Services Corp. (“Blade”), which provides services such as crude oil hauling along with earthworks and environmental services. Blade conducted $0.6 million of services on behalf of Razor during Q3 2020 and $1.7 million of services for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

NEAR AND MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES

Renew the Amended Term Loan Facility with the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (“AIMCo”), which matures on January 31, 2021.

Reduce net debt through continued minimization of capital spending and increased efficiencies to reduce operating and general and administrative costs.

Actively identify and consider business combinations with other oil and gas producers as well as service companies.

Continued focus on implementing a technically viable and commercially sustainable solution to recover geothermal waste heat to power.

Further analyze ancillary opportunities including power generating projects, oil blending, and services integration.

MANAGEMENT STRATEGY AND OUTLOOK

Razor’s Amended Term Loan Facility with AIMCo matures on January 31, 2021. AIMCo has indicated their intention to work with the Company to renew the loan.

The Company continues to focus on cost control on its operated properties and the stabilizing effect of reduced operating costs in each area. However, the continued volatility in both West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) and Edmonton light sweet crude oil differentials has resulted in limited capital spending in 2020. Razor will take a cautious and case-by-case approach to spending for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021, focusing on low risk, low capital opportunities to increase field and corporate netbacks. Production levels will not be a priority with the significant decrease in oil prices resulting from the COVID-19 virus, lowered global demand, and uncertainty related to supply.

In response to the aforementioned decrease in oil prices, during the early part of the second quarter of 2020 Razor shut in all of its operated heavy oil production, along with certain light oil wells which were sub-economic at the time. The Company also built oil inventory in anticipation of improved future crude oil prices. Since June 2020, WTI pricing and local price differentials have improved as global demand for oil has stabilized as countries gradually ease COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Starting in the latter part of the second quarter, the Company began the process of restarting its heavy oil and light oil wells which were shut in. During the third quarter, Razor reduced crude oil inventory by 12,805 barrels and at September 30, 2020, the Company held 8,306 barrels of crude oil in inventory.

The Company has restarted all the wells shut in during Q2 2020, actively monitors the economics for all its operated production and anticipates reactivating additional wells as prices further improve. These reactivations have the potential to add over 1,000 boe/d of production. Reactivation timing is dependent on new debt refinancing, positive cash flow from operations, WTI prices and local price differentials all of which have material uncertainty.

The preparation of financial forecasts is challenging at this time. However, Razor anticipates minimal cash flow from operations during the remainder of 2020 and into 2021 if oil prices remain at current levels. The Company is working to protect cash flow by limiting field spending and applying for government assistance programs where available. The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (“CEWS”) has provided the Company just over $1.1 million since the subsidy was introduced, $726 thousand in the second quarter and $397 thousand in the third quarter of 2020. The CEWS has been accounted for as a reduction in general and administrative expenses of $684 thousand and a reduction in operating expenses of $440 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Razor has also been successful in obtaining approved applications under the Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program (“SRP”) to assist with its abandonment and reclamation activities. The total value of approved applications to date is $1.5 million.

RAZOR’S RESPONSE TO COVID-19

Razor is dedicated to ensuring the health, safety and security of its employees, contractors, partners and residents within all its operating areas and communities. The Company has implemented business procedures that comply with Alberta Health Guidelines to protect the well-being of all stakeholders. Razor has successfully transitioned most of its corporate staff back to the head office and the field sites continue to take site specific pre-cautionary measures related to COVID-19. Recently, new directives have been submitted to the public by Alberta Health Services and Razor will endeavour to adhere to published protocols.

SELECT QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

The following tables summarize key financial and operating highlights associated with the Company’s financial performance.

Three Months Ended Sept 30,

Nine Months Ended Sept 30,

($000’s, except for per share amounts and production) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Production Light Oil (bbl/d) 2,047 2,600 2,228 2,669 Natural gas (mcf/d) 1 4,411 6,206 4,538 4,524 NGL (boe/d) 791 734 865 866 Total (boe/d) 3,573 4,368 3,849 4,289 Sales volumes Light Oil (bbl/d) 2,186 2,598 2,231 2,756 Natural gas (mcf/d)1 4,411 6,206 4,538 4,524 NGL (bbl/d) 791 734 865 866 Total (boe/d) 3,712 4,367 3,852 4,377 Oil inventory volumes (bbls) 8,306 11,378 8,306 11,378 Revenue Oil and NGLs sales 11,345 17,548 31,717 60,016 Natural gas sales 712 – 2,078 – Sale of commodities purchased from third parties 4 – 122 – 8,576 Blending and processing income 1,286 2,395 3,960 6,968 Other revenue 155 461 916 1,000 Total revenue 13,498 20,526 38,671 76,560 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 2,124 (46 ) 3,837 12,316 Per share -basic and diluted 0.10 – 0.18 0.79 Funds flow 2 5,598 2,639 3,923 7,682 Per share -basic and diluted 0.27 0.16 0.19 0.49 Adjusted funds flow 2 5,562 2,653 4,257 7,654 Per share -basic and diluted 0.26 0.16 0.20 0.49 Net income (loss) (1,838 ) (6,183 ) (40,149 ) (17,720 ) Per share – basic and diluted (0.09 ) (0.38 ) (1.91 ) (1.14 ) Dividend paid – – 263 – Dividends per share –

0.04 0.01

0.11 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 21,064 15,535 21,064 16,268 Gross Capital expenditures 481 2,518 1,493 11,212 Government Grants (270 ) (1,980 ) (1,121 ) (4,436 ) Netback ($/boe) Oil and natural gas sales 3 35.31 43.68 32.02 50.23 Royalties (1.44 ) (8.07 ) (2.79 ) (7.96 ) Operating expenses (22.35 ) (29.34 ) (26.92 ) (32.49 ) Transportation and treating (2.27 ) (1.82 ) (1.92 ) (2.16 ) Operating netback 2 9.25 4.45 0.39 7.62 Gain/ (Loss) on sale of commodities purchased from third parties4 – 0.30 – 0.01 Net blending and processing income 2 2.31 4.11 2.97 3.56 Realized loss on commodity contracts settlement 3 0.79 (1.64 ) (1.41 ) (2.36 ) Other revenues5 6.84 3.07 5.38 1.55 General and administrative (2.40 ) (3.24 ) (3.29 ) (3.66 ) Impairment (0.10 ) – (23.47 ) – Interest (5.03 ) (3.08 ) (4.04 ) (3.07 ) Corporate netback 2 11.66 3.97 (23.46 ) 3.65

1) Natural gas production and sales volumes include internally consumed natural gas used in power generation.

2) Refer to “Non-IFRS measures”.

3) Excludes the effects of financial risk management contracts but includes the effects of fixed price physical delivery contracts.

4) From time to time, Razor purchases commodity products from third parties to fulfill sales commitments, and subsequently sells these products to its customers.

5) Other revenues received during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include $4.7 million of non-recurring insurance proceeds related to environmental clean-up costs as a result of an injection line failure in 2019 as well as proceeds from business interruption insurance related to a non-operated pipeline being offline for repairs in 2019.

SELECT QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

The following tables summarize key financial and operating highlights associated with the Company’s financial performance.

September 30, December 31, ($000’s, except for share amounts) 2020 2019 Total assets 163,853 189,158 Cash 2,635 1,905 Long-term debt (principal) 48,505129 45,876 Minimum lease obligation 3,887 5,329 Net debt 1 68,442 66,911 Number of shares outstanding 21,064,466 21,064,466 1) Refer to “Non-IFRS measures”.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Sales volumes in the third quarter of 2020 averaged 3,712 boe/d, down 15% from the sales volumes in the same period in 2019. As at September 30, 2020, Razor had 8,306 bbls of light oil inventory (December 31, 2019 – 9,251 bbls) and sold 12,805 bbls during the third quarter of 2020 due to improved crude oil pricing.

Production averaged 3,573 boe/d in Q3 2020 down 18% from the same quarter in 2019, primarily due to reduced spending on well reactivations and repairs. In addition, both operated and non-operated curtailments and voluntary shut-ins due to weaker market pricing further negatively affected production in the quarter. For the first nine months of 2020, production averaged 3,849 boe/d, down 10% as compared to the same period last year, as the Company’s non-operated production was impacted by production curtailments and shut ins in the Swan Hills and Kaybob areas. This was offset by production in the Southern Alberta area due to the Little Rock acquisition, effective September 11, 2019.

Effective July 2018, Razor began utilizing a portion of its own natural gas production to generate electrical power. Natural gas production of internally consumed gas for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020 was 1,126 mcf/d and 1,317 mcf/d, respectively.

Razor realized an oil price of $49.08/bbl during the third quarter of 2020, which was a 10% discount to the WTI (CAD) price and is an improvement from the 19% discount in Q2 2020 and up from the 14% discount in Q3 2019. These discounts were partially due to lower average oil quality realized by the Company as a result of the Little Rock acquisition in Q3 2019, which added WCS exposure to Razor’s oil pricing portfolio, as well as timing of monthly sales contracts. For the nine months September 30, 2020 the Company realized oil price was down 38% from the same period of 2019 mostly due to a lower WTI index price.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company realized an operating netback of $9.25/boe, up from an operating netback of $4.45/boe in the third quarter of 2019. Realized prices decreased by $8.37/boe, however, and the impact of decreased prices was offset by royalty decreases of $6.63/boe due to significantly lower oil prices and reduced operating expenses of $6.99/boe in comparison to the same period in 2019.

Royalty rates averaged 4% in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to 18% for the same period in 2019. This decrease in royalties is mostly due to the decrease in commodity prices and production volumes. For the first nine months of the year, royalties averaged 9%, down from 16% from the same period last year, mostly due to lower prices and production volumes.

Operating expenses decreased 24%, on a per boe basis, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 and was down $4.2 million on a total dollar basis. The Company has limited its well intervention activity in response to the current weak commodity price environment. Workovers and facility expenses averaged $0.41/boe in the third quarter of 2020, down 94% from $6.98/boe in the same quarter of 2019, while fuel and electricity costs were $7.73/boe in both third quarters of 2020 and 2019. Razor operated properties had an operating cost of $23.49/boe for the first nine months of 2020, while non-operated properties had an operating cost of $49.03/boe for the same period.

The top cost drivers, fuel and electricity, labour, property taxes, facility repairs, chemicals and non-operated pipeline repairs accounted for 65% of total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2019 – 68%). For the first nine months of 2020, these same top cost drivers accounted for 72% of total operating expenses (2019 – 67%).

Electricity and fuel decreased 15% in Q3 2020 as compared to the same quarter of last year mostly due to a 7% decrease in consumption, a 6% decrease in average electricity pool prices and decreased reliance on compressed gas and lower production levels.

For the first nine months of 2020, the cost of electricity and fuel decreased 10% as compared to the same period of last year, with average electricity pool prices decreasing by 28% and usage increasing by 6%. Razor continues to operate its natural gas-powered generation 9 MW facility which reduced its reliance on grid electric power and resulted in savings of $0.5 million in Q3 2020 (Q3 2019 – $0.6 million). For the first nine months of 2020, the Company incurred electricity savings of $1.7 million (2019 – $1.6 million).

CAPITAL PROGRAM

In the third quarter of 2020, due to the volatile commodity price environment, the Company did not initiate any projects related to finding and development capital and expects limited activity in Q4 2020.

Operated capital investment in the first nine months of 2020 consisted primarily of $0.9 million on the Razor’s Co-Produced Geothermal Natural Gas power project, $0.4 million on field equipment and a variety of project cost adjustments from prior periods, offset by government grants of $1.1 million.

During the third quarter of 2020, Razor invested $0.3 million on its South Swan Hills Co-Produced Geothermal Natural Gas power project. The Company projects the capital cost of the project to be $37 million, which will generate 21 MW of grid connected power, of which 6MW will emerge from clean power generation.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE

Starting in 2020, Razor has committed to the Alberta Energy Regulator’s (“AER”) Area Based Closure program (“ABC program”), which requires companies to commit to an inactive liability reduction target. The program encourages the oil and gas industry to abandon and reclaim inactive sites, thereby de-risking future liabilities to the general public. Benefits to companies joining the program include focusing expenditures on end-of-life activities as well as enabling companies to maintain compliance on low risk infrastructure through regular inspection rather than allocating funds to well suspension activities which provide no actual reduction in liability.

Razor’s original spend target in 2020 under the ABC program was anticipated to be $2.3 million but on May 14, 2020, the AER reduced all liability reduction targets for 2020 to zero in response to COVID-19 and the decline in oil prices. Razor’s liability reduction target is $3.1 million in 2021.

Razor has been successful in obtaining approved applications under the Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program (“SRP”). To date, Razor has received approval for $1.5 million in funding to assist with abandonment and reclamation activities. The Company also expects to receive additional grants in subsequent phases of the SRP. As at September 30, none of the work related to these approved applications is complete and therefore no decommissioning costs have been recognized related to these projects.

Razor has participated in the energy management program at Energy Efficiency Alberta and has decreased its annual GHG emissions through behind the fence power generation and other energy efficiency programs. This 9 MW power project has reduced GHG emissions by 6700 tCO2 per annum for a cumulative reduction of approximately 15,000 tCO2 since inception. Razor’s goal of a lower carbon future will include capturing green energy within the 21 MW Co-Produced Geothermal Natural Gas power project which will eliminate 31,000 tCO2 per annum over an expected minimum 20 year project life.

Razor is actively involved in community engagement and recognizes the importance of supporting charitable organizations in the communities in which the Company operates and its employees live. Since commencing operations in 2017, Razor has supported STARS air ambulance, the Swan Hills school, The Terry Fox Foundation, Kids Cancer Care, Ovarian Cancer Canada, Movember Foundation, Vivo for Healthier Generations and Crohn’s and Colitis Canada. In addition, the Company has provided sponsorship funds for community engagement, initiatives, and sporting events.

ABOUT RAZOR

Razor is a publicly-traded junior oil and gas development and production company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, concentrated on acquiring, and subsequently enhancing, and producing oil and gas from properties primarily in Alberta. The Company is led by experienced management and a strong, committed Board of Directors, with a long-term vision of growth focused on efficiency and cost control in all areas of the business. Razor currently trades on TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “RZE.V”.

For additional information please contact:

Doug Bailey

President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Braun

Chief Financial Officer

Razor Energy Corp.

800, 500-5th Ave SW Calgary, Alberta T2P 3L5

Telephone: (403) 262-0242

ww w .ra z or-energ y . c om