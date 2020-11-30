Imperial provides update on unconventional portfolio













CALGARY, Alberta – Following annual review of its company business and strategic plan, Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) has re-assessed the long-term development plans of its unconventional portfolio in Alberta, Canada and no longer plans to develop a significant portion of this portfolio. The decision not to develop these assets will result in a non-cash, after-tax charge of approximately $0.9 billion to $1.2 billion in the company’s fourth quarter 2020 results.

These non-core assets are non-producing, undeveloped assets and the company does not expect any material future cash expenditures related to this impairment. Not included in this impairment are the high-value, liquids-rich portion of the company’s unconventional asset portfolio, which the company still plans to develop.

This decision is consistent with Imperial’s strategy of focusing its upstream resources and efforts on its key oil sands assets as well as on only the most attractive portions of its unconventional portfolio. As such, the decision will not impact previously provided production estimates.

Source: Imperial

