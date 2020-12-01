InstaNext expands footprint in the Canadian market













InstaNext Inc., a U.S.based company with a team of energy risk management technology experts, is expanding its physical and financial advisory solutions within the Canadian market. InstaNext now provides in-depth market fundamentals, hedge strategy, execution and management of financial derivatives alongside physical market advisory.

The company welcomes Stephanie Barker and Bob Lee to the team to manage and grow the Canadian business. Stephanie has spent 15 years in energy leadership roles both in financial derivatives as well as physical marketing of North American commodities. She spent 5 years on the commodities desk at Barclays Capital in New York and Calgary, and several years as a physical marketer with a Canadian producer. Most recently, she started and built the Canadian business for a US competitor in the advisory space. Stephanie’s considerable experience in the sector ensures InstaNext’s client’s priorities are front and center.

Bob has over 20 years of senior leadership experience in the energy industry, most recently as Vice President, Marketing & Commercial at Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. Bob has a wide depth of knowledge in North American energy markets including commodity pricing, risk management and transportation, as well as comprehensive experience negotiating midstream processing and fractionation agreements. His knowledge of the industry from wellhead to sales will provide clients with a solid foundation for solutions.

Instanext’s proprietary technology allows our clients to manage their physical and financial data on one integrated platform. Businesses today are realizing that legacy ETRM systems and complex, disjointed, poorly integrated spreadsheets are costly in terms of error risk and inefficiencies. As workforces have been forced to work remotely due to Covid-19, companies are seeing the value in cloud-based, single source data solutions that eliminates aggregating and reconciling data.

InstaNext also creates dynamic data-driven dashboards that can be tailored to every business function giving decision makers visibility at-a-glance for instantaneous action. This cloud-driven solution allows our clients to determine what they see and where and when they see it.

“The amount and complexity of the data gathered by producers has shined a spotlight on the crucial discipline of efficient data integration and management and effective visual communication as a whole,” says InstaNext Founder and CEO Elie Zabal. “Our clients realize that the InstaNext platform is more than just a single source for data – it ultimately improves work-flow, incentivizes collaboration and promotes better communication across the organization.”

The combination of the InstaNext platform with financial advisory and physical marketing services gives the Canadian energy sector an unparalleled fully integrated risk and technology solution.

For more information, please visit www.instanext.com or contact us via email. Stephanieb@instanext.com or Bobl@instanext.com